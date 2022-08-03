BorgWarner to buy Rhombus in latest EV charging deal

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Auto-parts maker BorgWarner Inc
said on Wednesday it would buy electric-vehicle charging
provider Rhombus Energy Solutions, the latest deal in the sector
as sales of eco-friendly vehicles boom.
The enterprise value of the deal can go up to $185 million,
the company said, adding it would help add charging presence in
North America and expand in Europe.
BorgWarner, which supplies to car makers including General
Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, has targeted more
revenue from electric vehicles by 2030.
Electric vehicle charging companies are undergoing a
sweeping consolidation and revaluation, according to a Reuters
analysis, amid a boost by governments to promote EV sales.
Separately, BorgWarner reported better-than-expected
quarterly results on strong demand.
Second-quarter adjusted profit was $1.05 per share, compared
with the average analyst expectation of 85 cents, as per
Refinitiv data.
Net sales of $3.76 billion also beat expectation of about
$3.7 billion.
(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)