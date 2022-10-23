Advanced search
Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership contest- The Times political editor

10/23/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: British PM Johnson speaks at Downing Street

(Reuters) - Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Tory leadership contest, The Times political editor tweeted on Sunday.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
