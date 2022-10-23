Boris Johnson pulls out of UK Conservative leadership race

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Former prime minister Boris
Johnson pulled out of the contest to become Britain's next
leader on Sunday, saying he had the support of enough lawmakers
to progress to the next stage but far fewer than front-runner
former finance minister Rishi Sunak.
"There is a very good chance that I would be successful in
the election with Conservative Party members - and that I could
indeed be back in Downing Street on Friday," Johnson said in a
statement.
"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the
conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do.
You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in
parliament."
Johnson, who never formally announced his bid to return to
Downing Street, has spent the weekend trying to persuade
Conservative lawmakers to back him and said on Sunday that he
had the support of 102 of them.
He needed the backing of 100 by Monday to proceed to the
next stage, which would have seen him going head-to-head against
Sunak in a vote by the Conservative Party's 170,000 members.
Sunak, whose resignation as finance minister in July helped
precipitate Johnson's fall, had cleared the threshold of 100
lawmakers needed to progress to the next stage, securing 142
declared supporters on Sunday, according to Sky News.
He will be named leader of the Conservative Party and become
prime minister on Monday unless candidate Penny Mordaunt reaches
the threshold of 100 backers to force a run-off vote by party
members. She had 24 declared supporters on Sunday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)