Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance - Telegraph

12/19/2022 | 12:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Binance logo and representation of cryptocurrencies

(Reuters) - Jo Johnson, brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, resigned from the advisory board of Binance last week amid the cryptocurrency exchange's struggles to launch in the United Kingdom, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

"I stepped down from the advisory board last week and have no role with it [or] any related entity," Johnson told The Telegraph.

He joined as an adviser at one of Binance's subsidiaries in September, the report added.

Binance and a spokesperson for Johnson did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

Reuters reported in October that Binance had sought ways to circumvent regulatory scrutiny in Britain.

Last month, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) called on lawmakers to show their support for its decision to not to grant licences to scores of crypto exchanges in the aftermath of the collapse of industry major FTX.

Last year, the FCA had also warned that Binance did not hold "any form" of permission to offer services regulated by Britain.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:03pICE to assess Dutch gas hub trading operations after price cap
RE
12:01pSecond woman dies following crush at London concert
RE
11:59aBoris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance - Telegraph
RE
11:58aApple fined 1 million euros by Paris Commercial Court over app store practices
RE
11:53aGhana To Suspend Some External Debt Payments
DJ
11:50aICE to assess Dutch gas hub trading operations after price cap
RE
11:47aEU will suspend gas price cap if risks outweigh benefits
RE
11:46aUK prosecutor authorises charge against man who threw eggs at King Charles
RE
11:43aPolish PM says EU gas cap deal means end of Russian market manipulation
RE
11:43aMexican president repeats asylum offer for Peru's Castillo, backs elections
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
2Analyst recommendations: M&S, MGM, Moderna, Warner Music...
3Special Report-Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto..
4FTX's Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; expected to waive extra..
5Analysis-Investors eye a new market in Central Europe: homes for rent

HOT NEWS