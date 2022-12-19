Boris Johnson's brother quits as adviser to Binance unit

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Binance said on Monday Jo Johnson,
brother of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had
resigned from the UK advisory board of its unit, as the
cryptocurrency industry braces for further pain in the aftermath
of the FTX fiasco last month.
Johnson had joined Bifinity, a payments technology company
that Binance launched in March this year, as an adviser in
September, according to The Telegraph, which first reported the
news of his exit.
Celebrities and other prominent proponents of crypto have
sought to distance themselves from the nascent asset class after
Binance rival FTX filed for bankruptcy last month following a
liquidity crunch.
Crypto exchange Binance, however, suggested Johnson stepped
down to manage his workload.
"Lord Johnson has recently taken on the role of Executive
Chairman of FutureLearn. He will be focusing on his new role
within the digital learning platform, and is looking to scale
back other activities," Binance said in an emailed statement.
A spokesperson for Johnson did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment.
Reuters reported in October that Binance had sought ways to
circumvent regulatory scrutiny in Britain. Last year, the
country's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had also warned that
Binance did not hold any form of permission to offer services
regulated by Britain.
(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)