STORY: Parliament's Committee of Privileges is investigating whether Johnson, who was ousted from Downing Street in September, intentionally or recklessly misled the House of Commons in a series of statements about the parties.

If the committee finds Johnson deliberately misled lawmakers, then he could be suspended. Any suspension longer than 10 days could prompt an election to remove him from his parliamentary seat.

The former leader, who considered an audacious bid for a second stint as prime minister last year, launched a lengthy defense at the hearing, saying statements he made to parliament had been done in good faith.