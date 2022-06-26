Boris Johnson wants G7 to balance values with doing business with China

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Balance between protecting
shared values and doing business with China can be found,
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday as world
leaders convened in Germany for the G7 summit.
"China is a gigantic fact of our lives...Every country
gathered here today at the G7 does a huge amount of business
with China. The question is can we continue to do that," Johnson
said during an interview that aired on CNN's "State of the
Union" program, adding: "I think there is a balance to be
struck...It may be difficult but that's what we have got to try
and do."
(Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)