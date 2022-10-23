Advanced search
Boris Johnson will run for UK leadership and has the numbers needed, minister says

10/23/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Former British PM Johnson at Gatwick Airport near London

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson will enter the race to replace Liz Truss as British prime minister, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris told Sky News on Sunday, saying the former leader had enough support from lawmakers to pass the 100-vote threshold.

Asked if Johnson would run, Heaton Harris said: "Yes, I think so."

"We do have the numbers... that's not an issue."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
