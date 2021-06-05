Borodutch Labs :' Nikita Kolmogorov Sells Shieldy with 20M Users to 1inch Network in the Largest Telegram Bot Deal so Far

Telegram bots are a hot new thing. While the Telegram team has succeeded in raising over a billion dollars, they underlooked the whole new market growing under their noses. On the 2nd of June, 2021, the 1inch Network fully acquired control over Shieldy for $329 000.

The 1inch Network, launched in May 2019 during the ETHGlobal hackathon in New York, unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The initial protocol of the 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator solution that searches deals across multiple liquidity sources, offering users better rates than any individual exchange. In just two years the 1inch DEX aggregator surpassed $50B in overall volume. While it was seemingly created without any funding, the DeFi explosion has put 1inch in front of numerous VCs. This is how, in August 2020, 1inch managed to close a $2.8 million seed round led by Binance Labs, followed by a $12 million funding round led by Pantera Capital. The project is the brainchild of Russian developers Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov.

Shieldy is a Telegram bot that group admins add to the group chats on Telegram and instantly forget about 99% of spam in that group. It asks all the newcomers to pass captcha and restricts them for a day from posting media afterwards. It is a zero-configuration anti-spam solution.

Shieldy was created by Nikita Kolmogorov, whose apps and bots are used by over 45M users daily. Other apps developed by Nikita Kolmogorov include Voicy (a Telegram bot that uses neural networks to transcribe voice messages to text), Todorant (a smart to-do-list app on the edge of productivity methodologies and cognitive psychology research), and numerous other services listed at https://borodutch.com.

In the last six months, Shieldy has more than doubled its user base from 10M users to over 20M users. This trend is a continuation of the user doubling earlier in 2020.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Shieldy is now in better hands that are more suitable to grow it past the 20M users point. I believe that the 1inch Network has better chances of supporting this open-source solution in the long run and bringing more value to users," said Nikita Kolmogorov.

