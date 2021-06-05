Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Borodutch Labs :' Nikita Kolmogorov Sells Shieldy with 20M Users to 1inch Network in the Largest Telegram Bot Deal so Far

06/05/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Telegram bots are a hot new thing. While the Telegram team has succeeded in raising over a billion dollars, they underlooked the whole new market growing under their noses. On the 2nd of June, 2021, the 1inch Network fully acquired control over Shieldy for $329 000.

The 1inch Network, launched in May 2019 during the ETHGlobal hackathon in New York, unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The initial protocol of the 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator solution that searches deals across multiple liquidity sources, offering users better rates than any individual exchange. In just two years the 1inch DEX aggregator surpassed $50B in overall volume. While it was seemingly created without any funding, the DeFi explosion has put 1inch in front of numerous VCs. This is how, in August 2020, 1inch managed to close a $2.8 million seed round led by Binance Labs, followed by a $12 million funding round led by Pantera Capital. The project is the brainchild of Russian developers Sergej Kunz and Anton Bukov.

Shieldy is a Telegram bot that group admins add to the group chats on Telegram and instantly forget about 99% of spam in that group. It asks all the newcomers to pass captcha and restricts them for a day from posting media afterwards. It is a zero-configuration anti-spam solution.

Shieldy was created by Nikita Kolmogorov, whose apps and bots are used by over 45M users daily. Other apps developed by Nikita Kolmogorov include Voicy (a Telegram bot that uses neural networks to transcribe voice messages to text), Todorant (a smart to-do-list app on the edge of productivity methodologies and cognitive psychology research), and numerous other services listed at https://borodutch.com.

In the last six months, Shieldy has more than doubled its user base from 10M users to over 20M users. This trend is a continuation of the user doubling earlier in 2020.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Shieldy is now in better hands that are more suitable to grow it past the 20M users point. I believe that the 1inch Network has better chances of supporting this open-source solution in the long run and bringing more value to users," said Nikita Kolmogorov.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:16pROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Credit Suisse Group AG Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important June 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action – CS
GL
01:12pKALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS  : Presents Phase 2 Clinical Data of Oral KVD900 for Treatment of HAE at C1-Inhibitor Deficiency & Angioedema Workshop
BU
01:11pINTERGLOBE AVIATION  : Indian airline IndiGo reports fifth straight quarterly loss
RE
01:01pDAIMLER  : 2021 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Saturday
PU
01:01pGroup Including Blackstone Nears Deal to Buy Medline for Over $30 Billion--Update
DJ
12:57pTech giants and tax havens targeted by historic G7 deal
RE
12:49pGroup Including Blackstone Nears Deal to Buy Medline for Over $30 Billion
DJ
12:41pRECKITT BENCKISER  : to sell Infant Formula business in China
PU
12:30pG7 deal to tax big companies shows it's possible to end 'race to bottom'- Canada's finance minister
RE
12:30pCanada's finance minister says it is too early to go into what canadian companies might be captured by the g7 deal on minimum global tax
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech giants and tax havens targeted by historic G7 deal
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Reaction to the G7 minimum tax agreement
3EXCLUSIVE: Biden's electric vehicle plan includes battery recycling push
4APPLE INC. : Explainer-What is a global minimum tax and what will it mean?
5AMC's wild week ends with nearly 85% gain in renewed meme stock craze

HOT NEWS