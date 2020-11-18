Bosley : Launches New Prescription-Based Hair Restoration service, Bosley :Rx

Bosley is with you every step of the way: Easy, convenient and confidential, this service discretely delivers hair loss treatments right to your doorstep

Bosley, the trusted name in hair restoration with more than 45 years of experience, has launched BosleyRx , the modern-day approach to prescription hair loss medications for men, delivering FDA-approved products directly to your doorstep. Through a simple online process, an experienced medical professional can diagnose and prescribe hair loss prevention and growth treatments. Patients now have a fast, easy, and affordable service to use during the pandemic and in the future.

“We are expanding our services and products in a way that will allow us to better help our patients with early stage hair loss,” says Rob Spurrell, Bosley CEO and president. “We are fully dedicated to men’s hair growth and I am proud that we can now offer our patients the opportunity to get prescription hair loss treatments via a convenient online process.”

BosleyRx and its innovative approach creates a safe and comfortable space that helps patients battling hair loss take full advantage of treatment options through a personalized plan. Bosley has always been there to help individuals through all stages of hair loss, and now makes their preventative hair loss solutions even more accessible, which is especially helpful for men experiencing early hair loss.

The FDA-approved treatment options include clinically proven prescription finasteride and minoxidil, paired with BosleyMD® products specifically formulated to promote a healthy scalp and hair. In the new norm of telemedicine, free online consultations can be done in the comfort of your own home and only a quick, virtual doctor’s visit is needed.

“The clinically proven prescription and non-prescription solutions offered on BosleyRx can help slow down or stop hair loss and even regrow lost hair in some patients,” says Dr. Ken Washenik, Chief Medical Officer at Bosley Medical Group. “The prescription medication, finasteride, decreases the formation of DHT, dihydrotestosterone, the hormone most responsible for male pattern hair loss, while minoxidil stimulates the growth of miniaturizing hair follicles. We are very excited to begin this new online service, allowing patients to have easy access to the only two FDA approved hair loss treatments.”

The exclusive benefits of the new BosleyRx service include:

Simple and convenient process

FDA-approved and clinically proven treatment options

Confidential and discreetly shipped to the patient

Safe and comfortable process

Fast and efficient

Easy and affordable

Expert advice

FSA eligible

LegitScript approved

You can learn more about BosleyRx services at www.bosleyrx.com.

ABOUT BOSLEY

Founded in 1974, Bosley is the largest hair restoration practice in the United States. For more than 45 years, Bosley physicians have focused on the art and science of hair restoration for both men and women, utilizing innovative, artistic and scientific techniques. With more than 300,000 hair restoration procedures performed (with patients from all 50 states and 60 foreign countries), Bosley has helped hundreds of thousands find a permanent solution for their hair loss. For more information please visit www.bosley.com.

