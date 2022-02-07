Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bosma Enterprises® Hits Pandemic Milestone, Moves to Online Sales

02/07/2022 | 09:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

E-commerce site launched to sell Good Works™ Performance Pro™ gloves

Today, Bosma Enterprises® announced it has distributed more than 1.4 billion exam and surgical gloves since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This benchmark comes on the heels of Bosma launching its e-commerce site to further sell the Good Works™ Performance Pro™ Nitrile Exam Gloves.

“We have met the call during the pandemic to provide our products where they are needed, be it in the healthcare, food service or cosmetology settings, among others,” said Bosma President and CEO Jeffrey Mittman. “Pushing our business into the e-commerce space is an incredible step towards our organization’s growth and supporting the ability of our customers to operate as safely as possible.”

Bosma is Indiana’s leader in providing employment and training for people who are blind or visually impaired. The Performance Pro™ gloves will be the first product moving into the e- commerce space. The gloves will be available in 1,000-glove cases and provide an exceptional fit and feel with textured fingers for superior grip. Performance Pro™ gloves meet quality standards for use with chemotherapy drugs, medical application, medical use and food contact.

In addition to Performance Pro™ gloves, Bosma sells a broad line of health and safety items, including surgical and exam gloves, operating room kits, disposable medical kits and braces. Each purchase from Bosma creates jobs and supports training programs offered for people who are blind or visually impaired. Through its training, rehabilitation and employment programs, Bosma served nearly 900 people with vision loss last year.

For more information on Bosma Enterprises and Good Works™ Performance Pro™ Nitrile Exam Gloves, please visit bosma.org.

About Bosma Enterprises®

Rooted in more than 100 years of history, Bosma is one of Indiana’s largest nonprofit organizations providing training and employment for people who are blind or visually impaired. Bosma Enterprises is the organization’s business entity. From contract packaging to warehousing, Good Works® products and assembly, Bosma Enterprises provides customers with scalable business solutions. Bosma Enterprises helps socially responsible companies with a focus on supplier diversity expand their sourcing options with high-quality goods and services. To learn more, visit www.bosma.org/enterprises.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aKedaara owned GAVS Technologies and GS Lab to join forces to create a leading Digital Product Engineering and AI-led Digital Transformation Platform
PR
10:04aCanada police seen getting tough as trucker protests continue
RE
10:04aDutch watchdog fines Apple again in App Store dispute
RE
10:04aAppgate Channel Leader Tina Gravel Recognized as 2022 CRN® Channel Chief
BU
10:04aTEDCO Announces Katherine Hill Ritchie as the Senior Director of Venture Funds
PR
10:04aMitsubishi Power Signs Purchase Contract with HydrogenPro for Large Scale Electrolyzer System
BU
10:04aScale Computing's Scott Mann Receives Exclusive Recognition as One of CRN's 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for 2022
BU
10:04aElectronic Arts Predicts Cincinnati Bengals to Win First Super Bowl in Los Angeles
BU
10:04aKeyfactor's Vice President of Global Channel Sales and Operations Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition for the Second Consecutive Year
BU
10:04aSaviynt's Scott Plutko Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Hong Kong Tech Stocks Decline After Alibaba's SEC Filing
4ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5European bond yields soar on tightening talk, U.S. stock futures dip

HOT NEWS