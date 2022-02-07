Bosma Enterprises® Hits Pandemic Milestone, Moves to Online Sales

E-commerce site launched to sell Good Works™ Performance Pro™ gloves

Today, Bosma Enterprises® announced it has distributed more than 1.4 billion exam and surgical gloves since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This benchmark comes on the heels of Bosma launching its e-commerce site to further sell the Good Works™ Performance Pro™ Nitrile Exam Gloves.

“We have met the call during the pandemic to provide our products where they are needed, be it in the healthcare, food service or cosmetology settings, among others,” said Bosma President and CEO Jeffrey Mittman. “Pushing our business into the e-commerce space is an incredible step towards our organization’s growth and supporting the ability of our customers to operate as safely as possible.”

Bosma is Indiana’s leader in providing employment and training for people who are blind or visually impaired. The Performance Pro™ gloves will be the first product moving into the e- commerce space. The gloves will be available in 1,000-glove cases and provide an exceptional fit and feel with textured fingers for superior grip. Performance Pro™ gloves meet quality standards for use with chemotherapy drugs, medical application, medical use and food contact.

In addition to Performance Pro™ gloves, Bosma sells a broad line of health and safety items, including surgical and exam gloves, operating room kits, disposable medical kits and braces. Each purchase from Bosma creates jobs and supports training programs offered for people who are blind or visually impaired. Through its training, rehabilitation and employment programs, Bosma served nearly 900 people with vision loss last year.

For more information on Bosma Enterprises and Good Works™ Performance Pro™ Nitrile Exam Gloves, please visit bosma.org.

About Bosma Enterprises®

Rooted in more than 100 years of history, Bosma is one of Indiana’s largest nonprofit organizations providing training and employment for people who are blind or visually impaired. Bosma Enterprises is the organization’s business entity. From contract packaging to warehousing, Good Works® products and assembly, Bosma Enterprises provides customers with scalable business solutions. Bosma Enterprises helps socially responsible companies with a focus on supplier diversity expand their sourcing options with high-quality goods and services. To learn more, visit www.bosma.org/enterprises.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005582/en/