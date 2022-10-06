Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bosnian Serb opposition calls election 'rigged', stages protest

10/06/2022 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against an allegedly rigged vote, in Banja Luka

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia (Reuters) - Thousands of people on Thursday protested in Banja Luka over what they said was a 'rigged' election in favour of pro-Russian nationalist Milorad Dodik in the vote for president of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic.

The main contenders for the job are Dodik, who is leaving his previous post as Serb member of Bosnia's tri-partite inter-ethnic presidency, and Jelena Trivic, an economics professor from the opposition Party of Democratic Progress (PDP).

"It is not me who was stolen from - the people of Republika Srpska were stolen from," Trivic told thousands of supporters in the city's main square. "I will never accept the theft, and especially not the theft of the people's will."

Dodik, who leads the largest Serb party SNSD and whose party colleague Zeljka Cvijanovic is the current president, dismissed the allegations of fraud. He has served as the region's president or prime minister since 1998.

He was leading with 48.18% of the vote and Trivic held 43.43% based on the 97.28% of ballots counted, according to preliminary results by the state election commission (CIK) on Thursday.

Trivic and the two other largest opposition parties said the ballot was rigged by Dodik's supporters and demanded a re-count of over 65,000 ballots they claim were invalid.

Protesters carried banners reading "We Want Fair Elections", "You Won't Get Away With This," and chanted "Thieves!" and "Mile, Leave!"

Trivic said she would not concede defeat.

Bosnia on Sunday held presidential and parliamentary elections, as well as the Serb Republic presidential vote.

On election night, Trivic and her party had declared victory based on the ballot count by midnight. But the next morning, Dodik led over Trivic and she and her party alleged irregularities. On Wednesday, the three opposition parties submitted their complaints to the CIK.

CIK said it would consider complaints after the vote count for all levels of government has been completed, which may take months.

Preliminary vote results confirmed the dominance of nationalist Serb, Croat and Bosniak (Bosnian Muslim) parties in future national and regional parliaments, indicating that political blockades from the previous years will continue halting Bosnia's reforms.

The results also showed that non-nationalist candidates won the seats for the Bosniak and Croat members on the country's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency and that Dodik ally Cvijanovic took the seat of the Serb member.

(Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

By Dado Ruvic


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:16pMichigan police respond to shooter at Dearborn hotel
RE
03:16pMoody's says Credit Suisse could suffer $3 billion loss in 2022
RE
03:11pCANADA FX DEBT-C$ slides even as Macklem links currency to rate outlook
RE
03:11pCanada-U.S. asylum-seeker pact fight goes to Canada's Supreme Court
RE
03:10pU.S. soybeans, wheat, corn fall as export concerns rise
RE
03:09pU.S. to apply Ebola screenings for recent Uganda visitors at 5 airports
RE
03:09pBiden overhauls U.S. policy on marijuana, pardons prior federal offenses
RE
03:08pTwitter, Musk Talks Continue, Focus On Financing, Litigation - WSJ
RE
03:08pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 0.61% to Settle at $6.9720 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pElon musk says twitter litigation can resume if parties don't re…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5Asian shares rise, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal

HOT NEWS