Bostic says Fed will support U.S. economy as long as necessary

March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is still under
"considerable distress" and the Federal Reserve will continue to
provide support until the labor market is stronger and average
inflation is on track to meet the U.S. central bank's long term
target, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday.
The U.S. economy could grow between 5% and 6% this year,
Bostic said during a virtual conversation organized by Stanford
University. But he cautioned that the labor market could face
structural changes as a result of the pandemic that require some
laid-off service-sector workers to train for jobs in new
industries.
