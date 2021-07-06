Boston Area Employment — May 2021

News Release Information 21-1270-BOS

Tuesday, July 06, 2021

Total nonfarm employment in the Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH Metropolitan New England City and Town Area stood at 2,630,300 in May 2021, up 252,900 from one year ago, the U.S. Bureau of LaborStatistics reported today. Regional Commissioner William J. Sibley noted the local rate of job gain, 10.6 percent, compared to the 9.0-percent national rise. (See table 1 and chart 1; Technical note at the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the- year analysis is used throughout.)

The Boston-Cambridge-Nashua area includes 10 metropolitan divisions - separately identifiable employment centers within the larger metropolitan area. The Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA Metropolitan Division, which made up nearly 68 percent of the workforce, gained 161,600 jobs from May 2020 to May 2021. The other divisions also added jobs over the year.

Industry employment

In the greater Boston area, leisure and hospitality had the largest job gain (+74,800). (See chart 2.) The 56.3-

percent rise in Boston's leisure and hospitality supersector compared to the 41.7-percent gain on a national level.

Trade, transportation, and utilities added 57,100 jobs over the year in the local area. The local area had a 16.7- percent gain compared to the 8.8-percent increase for the nation.

Education and health services, the largest supersector in the Boston area, gained 32,900 jobs over the year. The 6.3-percent rise in this supersector compared to a 6.4-percent gain nationally. The Boston- Cambridge-Newton division gained 19,700 jobs, or 60 percent of the local area's employment gain in this industry. Within the supersector, employment in the healthcare and social assistance sector was up 25,200 in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton division.

Professional and business services added 30,800 in the area over the year. The Boston-Cambridge-Newton division gained 20,900 jobs, or 68 percent of the local area's employment gain in this industry. Within the supersector, employment in the administrative and support and waste management and remediation services increased by 12,900 in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton division.

The mining, logging and construction supersector in the Boston area gained 25,200 jobs over the year. Significant job gains were also recorded in the other services and manufacturing supersectors, up 17,900 and 6,100 jobs, respectively.

Employment in the twelve largest metropolitan areas

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in May 2021. All 12 areas gained jobs over the year. New York-Newark-Jersey City had the largest increase (+878,700). San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward (+131,900) and Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale (+132,900) had the smallest gains among the largest areas. (See table 2 and chart 3.)

New York-Newark-Jersey City had a 10.7-percent rate of job gain, followed by Boston (10.6 percent) and Philadelphia (10.4 percent). The rates of job gain in the remaining nine areas ranged from 8.6 percent in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim to 4.8 percent in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land.

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release for June 2021 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on May 2021 Establishment Survey Data BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the April final and May preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm. In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.

Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/ces-20110307.pdf.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Changes in metropolitan area nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states at the supersector level and for the private service-providing, goods-producing, total private and total nonfarm levels are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/bmrk_article.htm.

Area definitions The substate area data published in this news release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018.

Areas in the six New England states are defined as Metropolitan New England City and Town Areas (NECTAs), while areas in other states are county-based and identified as metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions. However, for comparative purposes, the Boston NECTA and its divisions have been referred to as a metropolitan area and metropolitan divisions.

The Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH Metropolitan New England City and Town Area (NECTA) includes 10 NECTA divisions¾subdivisions of the larger NECTA which function as distinct social, economic, and cultural areas within the larger region. The NECTA divisions that compose the Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH NECTA include: Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA; Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton, MA; Framingham, MA; Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury town, MA-NH; Lawrence-Methuen town-Salem, MA-NH; Lowell- Billerica-Chelmsford, MA-NH; Lynn-Saugus-Marblehead, MA; Nashua, NH-MA; Peabody-Salem-Beverly, MA; Taunton-Middleborough-Norton, MA; and select cities and towns within. (See https://www.bls.gov/oes /current/msa_def.htm#71650 for full definitions.)

Additional information

Employment data from the CES program are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/.

Area and Industry May

2020 Mar

2021 Apr

2021 May

2021(p) Change from May

2020 to May 2021 Net change Percent change U.S. Total nonfarm 133,419 143,315 144,397 145,369 11,950 9.0 Mining and logging 602 610 612 618 16 2.7 Construction 7,070 7,203 7,365 7,477 407 5.8 Manufacturing 11,629 12,267 12,226 12,282 653 5.6 Trade, transportation, and utilities 24,830 26,897 26,845 27,019 2,189 8.8 Information 2,585 2,675 2,695 2,716 131 5.1 Financial activities 8,593 8,750 8,770 8,781 188 2.2 Professional and business services 19,238 20,549 20,710 20,765 1,527 7.9 Educational and health services 22,153 23,518 23,597 23,538 1,385 6.3 Leisure and hospitality 10,303 13,448 14,020 14,611 4,308 41.8 Other services 4,797 5,504 5,567 5,604 807 16.8 Government 21,619 21,894 21,990 21,958 339 1.6 Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH Total nonfarm 2,377.4 2,572.3 2,611.5 2,630.3 252.9 10.6 Mining, logging, and construction 96.9 113.2 117.4 122.1 25.2 26.0 Manufacturing 172.2 177.9 178.2 178.3 6.1 3.5 Trade, transportation, and utilities 342.4 396.2 397.3 399.5 57.1 16.7 Information 78.2 78.7 79.6 79.4 1.2 1.5 Financial activities 178.6 181.6 182.7 183.0 4.4 2.5 Professional and business services 487.2 502.8 514.8 518.0 30.8 6.3 Educational and health services 521.0 558.5 560.4 553.9 32.9 6.3 Leisure and hospitality 132.9 178.6 193.2 207.7 74.8 56.3 Other services 68.0 83.6 85.2 85.9 17.9 26.3 Government 300.0 301.2 302.7 302.5 2.5 0.8 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA division Total nonfarm 1,614.8 1,735.9 1,763.9 1,776.4 161.6 10.0 Mining, logging, and construction 56.2 68.1 68.9 72.7 16.5 29.4 Manufacturing 70.5 73.3 73.6 74.0 3.5 5.0 Trade, transportation, and utilities 198.3 231.6 232.4 233.5 35.2 17.8 Information 59.7 61.1 61.8 61.5 1.8 3.0 Financial activities 149.1 151.9 152.7 152.9 3.8 2.5 Professional and business services 376.8 386.7 395.9 397.7 20.9 5.5 Educational and health services 380.8 404.5 406.4 400.5 19.7 5.2 Leisure and hospitality 87.3 112.6 124.6 135.5 48.2 55.2 Other services 45.7 54.8 55.7 56.1 10.4 22.8 Government 190.4 191.3 191.9 192.0 1.6 0.8