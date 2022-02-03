Boston Fed, MIT release technical research on central bank digital currencies

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) unveiled on Thursday
long-awaited technical research and open-source code that could
be used as the groundwork for a potential central bank digital
currency.
The research does not suggest that the U.S. central bank
will move toward launching a CBDC, a step it has said it would
not take without clear support from the White House and
Congress.
"There has been no decision to move past this research
phase, but if a CBDC was launched it would be something that
would have to evolve over time," Jim Cunha, an executive vice
president at the Boston Fed, told reporters on Thursday.
The first phase of the multi-year project, dubbed "Project
Hamilton," focused on developing software that is flexible and
resilient. The work resulted in code that is capable of handling
1.7 million transactions per second. Researchers also found the
"vast majority" of transactions settled in under two seconds.
The team developed technology that can be adjusted as more
policy questions regarding the structure and purpose of a CBDC
are addressed.
For example, the first version of the code did not include
intermediaries or fees, but researchers said those roles and
features could be added after policymakers and other parties
make decisions on the best way for consumers to access their
funds and conduct transactions.
In a separate discussion paper https://www.reuters.com/business/fed-lays-out-risks-benefits-cbdc-paper-takes-no-policy-stance-2022-01-20
released last month by the Fed's Board of Governors, the
central bank said a digital dollar would "best suit" U.S. needs
if it were intermediated through the current financial system,
but did not rule out other approaches.
"Any system that might be used in the future, I think, is
going to depend a lot on what policymakers decide," said Neha
Narula, director of MIT's Digital Currency Initiative.
Fed policymakers and lawmakers are divided on the need for a
CBDC. Some say it could improve financial inclusion, while
others worry the costs could outweigh the potential benefits.
The paper looked at some of the tradeoffs that could appear
with different structures. For instance, researchers found that
using distributed ledger technology, which underpins most
cryptoassets and verifies transactions without the use of
intermediaries, has "downsides." They said the approach could
create bottlenecks and could lead to more privacy issues.
In the next phase, the Boston Fed and MIT will explore
alternative designs and look more closely at other issues such
as security and programmability. They will also look at ways to
balance privacy issues with concerns about compliance.
The Fed wants to hear from the public about how a potential
CBDC could be used or structured. Project Hamilton researchers
released their software under an open-source license, adding
that they want to receive feedback from other experts. And the
Fed board is collecting comments on the issue via an online form
https://www.federalreserve.gov/apps/forms/CBDC.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Additional reporting by Hannah
Lang
Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)