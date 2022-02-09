Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boston Fed picks Collins as first Black woman to lead a Fed bank

02/09/2022 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sailboat makes its way along the Charles River in front of the skyline of Boston

Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston on Wednesday named University of Michigan provost Susan Collins as its next chief, making her the first Black woman to lead a regional Fed bank and delivering a measure of new diversity to U.S. central bank leadership.

Collins will start her job on July 1, the Boston Fed said in a statement. By then, the Fed is likely to have already begun to tighten monetary policy to fight high inflation, raising interest rates and perhaps also shrinking its balance sheet.

But Collins will be in place to weigh in on the Fed's policy stance within weeks of starting, at its July 26-27 policy-setting meeting.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this year nominated three new Fed governors to the seven-member Fed Board in Washington, a group that would make the Fed's top leadership the most diverse by race and gender in its 108-year history.

The U.S. Senate banking committee is slated to vote on their confirmation next week. Regional Fed presidents, unlike nominees to the Fed Board, do not need Senate confirmation

Collins would succeed longtime president Eric Rosengren, who left amid an ethics scandal over his and another Fed bank president's personal trading during the pandemic. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will, following the Fed's rules, continue to cast a vote for the Boston Fed until she takes the post.

Collins, who is also a professor of public policy and economics, is a well-known figure to monetary policymakers, frequently moderating at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Her academic work includes papers on emerging markets, exchange rates and trade. She served as a director at the Chicago Fed for nine years.

The Boston Fed is one of 12 regional Fed banks whose presidents, along with the members of the Fed Board, set U.S. monetary policy. Three of the other presidents are women, and two are nonwhite men.

Rosengren and Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan resigned last fall after disclosures they conducted active trading - Rosengren in real estate securities and Kaplan in stocks - as the Fed undertook an aggressive rescue effort.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has since overhauled Fed ethics rules to bar most active trading by senior Fed officials, and asked the central bank's inspector general to launch an investigation into the trading, a probe that is currently ongoing. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.55% 0.71845 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
BLACKROCK, INC. 1.40% 818.68 Delayed Quote.-11.81%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.08% 1.35366 Delayed Quote.0.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.7885 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.1433 Delayed Quote.0.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.10% 0.013375 Delayed Quote.-0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.61% 0.66882 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pNo one-size-fits-all model for central bank digital currencies, IMF head says
RE
03:09pU.S. confirms highly pathogenic bird flu at Indiana turkey farm
RE
03:06pDrugmaker Teva may pay as much as $3.6 billion in U.S. opioid settlement
RE
03:03pDollar ticks down, euro up ahead of U.S. CPI report
RE
03:02pNew York pension fund to divest half its shale companies
RE
03:01pBoston Fed picks Collins as first Black woman to lead a Fed bank
RE
03:00pU.S. solar producer asks Biden administration for new tariff probe
RE
02:50pFed's Mester says case for half-percentage-point rate hike in March not compelling
RE
02:48pBANK OF CANADA : Economy needs more capacity investment, not stimulus
RE
02:48pStocks rise as investors put aside rate hike fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Burberry, Lyft, Peloton Interactive, ..
2Stocks rise as investors put aside rate hike fears
3SoftBank says no stake sale plans linked to Alibaba U.S. filing
4ASML publishes 2021 Annual Reports
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares to Track Wall Street Gains; U.S. Yields S..

HOT NEWS