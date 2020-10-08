Boston Fed's Rosengren: High leverage points to slow recovery from pandemic recession

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The extensive build up of corporate
leverage in the years before the onset of the coronavirus
pandemic, especially in sectors like commercial real estate,
will likely make the economic recovery from the COVID-19
recession more difficult, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric
Rosengren said on Thursday.
Rosengren, in remarks to an online audience hosted by
Marquette University in Milwaukee, reiterated his long-running
concerns about the risks that persistently low interest rates
pose to financial stability. He did not address the outlook for
interest rate policy or provide a specific forecast for the
economic outlook.
"Clearly a deadly pandemic was bound to badly impact the
economy. However, I am sorry to say that the slow build-up of
risk in the low-interest-rate environment that preceded the
current recession likely will make the economic recovery from
the pandemic more difficult," Rosengren said.
"The increased risk build-up, such as the reaching-for-yield
behavior in commercial real estate or increased corporate
leverage, make economic downturns including this one more
severe. These are issues that I and others spoke about quite
extensively in the years before the pandemic hit, in particular
with respect to questions about the need for accommodative
interest rates when the economy was doing well, and the
potential for a build-up of financial stability risks."
(Reporting By Dan Burns
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)