Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Boston Fed's Rosengren, citing worsening of kidney condition, to retire Sept. 30

09/27/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks during the

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren announced on Monday that he will retire on Thursday, Sept. 30, citing a long-term health condition.

Rosengren revealed that he qualified for the kidney transplant list in June of 2020 and wanted to make "lifestyle changes" to protect his health, moving up his planned departure ahead of next June, when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 65.

The Fed official was also facing public scrutiny, along with Dallas Fed Bank President Robert Kaplan, for stock trades last year that had raised questions about the effectiveness of Fed ethics rules.

A statement from the Boston Fed did not mention that controversy, but focused on Rosengren's revelation to his staff that he had been put on the transplant list in June 2020, "upon the worsening of a kidney condition he has had for many years. Delaying the need for dialysis might be improved if he makes lifestyle changes now to lessen the risks of his condition."

"It has become clear that I should aim to reduce my stress so that I can focus on my health issues," Rosengren said in a letter Monday to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. "It is equally important for the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Federal Reserve System to focus on what is important - to return the economy to full employment and carry out the important work conducted by the Boston Fed."

Powell, in remarks included in the Boston Fed's release, said Rosengren had brought "relentless focus" on the safety of the financial system to his work and had "distinguished himself time and again."

It was his focus on financial stability, and particularly on possible risks in the commercial real estate market, that drew attention to investments he made during 2020 in real estate investment trusts.

Along with Kaplan, who made multiple million dollar trades in individual stocks in 2020, Rosengren previously agreed to sell those investments by Sept. 30 amid criticism of the Fed's ethics rules including from Powell. The Fed chair has launched a broad review of Fed rules and agreed they need reform.

Sept. 30 will now also be Rosengren's last day in office.

Boston Fed First Vice President Kenneth C. Montgomery will take over as interim president during the search for Rosengren's replacement.

SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR 'WELL UNDERWAY'

Given Rosengren's mandatory retirement next year that search is already "well underway" with a search committee including six of the Boston Fed's board members, none of whom are bankers, the statement said.

Rosengren, a PhD economist, has been the president of the Boston Fed since 2007, and has been part of its staff since 1985. Prior to becoming president he was head of the bank's supervision and regulation division.

As one of the Fed's 12 regional bank presidents, Rosengren had a rotating seat on the central bank's policy-setting committee.

During his tenure, Rosengren oversaw part of the central bank's emergency response to stabilize financial markets during both the Great Recession and the coronavirus pandemic. That included facilities used to backstop money-market funds during both downturns and a new Main Street lending program to support loans to small and medium-sized businesses affected by the pandemic.

Rosengren spoke regularly about potential risks in financial markets, calling for greater reform of money-market funds and urging regulators to take a close look at stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency that is pegged to a more traditional currency, such as the dollar.

He also participated in Fed events focused on the factors contributing to racial economic disparities.

"He will be sorely missed," Corey Thomas, deputy chair of the Boston Fed's board of directors, said in a statement released by the Boston Fed. "Eric worked tirelessly during the pandemic downturn to support the nation's economic recovery, never revealing or complaining about a worsening health condition."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider, Ann Saphir and Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Andrea Ricci)

By Jonnelle Marte and Howard Schneider


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.19% 0.72824 Delayed Quote.-5.16%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.39% 1.37078 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.79111 Delayed Quote.0.59%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.17015 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.013538 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.03% 0.70111 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
RAPID7, INC. -1.98% 118.73 Delayed Quote.34.92%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:13aTexas Factory Output Picked Up Steam in September -- Dallas Fed
DJ
11:10aNigeria naira at record black market low despite successful Eurobond sale
RE
11:07aBoston Fed's Rosengren, citing worsening of kidney condition, to retire Sept. 30
RE
11:07aXYLEM : Hackers help communities combat effects of dangerous floods at Europe's biggest hackathon
BU
11:06aBritain targets pension schemes to boost long-term investment in economy
RE
11:02aBoE's Bailey sees strengthening case for rate rise
RE
11:00aExclusive-Congo in talks with China's Huayou to end dispute over cobalt mine
RE
11:00aUN development arm launches disaster insurance programme
RE
10:59aVW to pay $1.5 million to settle New Hampshire, Montana diesel claims
RE
10:54aTREND MICRO INCORPORATED : Fake Installers Drop Malware and Open Doors for Opportunistic Attackers
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlo..
3TotalEnergies : and Safran Create a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate..
4As OPEC reopens the taps, African giants losing race to pump more
5Cryptocurrency exchanges scramble to drop Chinese users after Beijing's..

HOT NEWS