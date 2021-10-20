Boston Fed will not release documents on its former president's trades

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Boston Federal Reserve
will not release documents that could show whether its former
president vetted a series of personal investments last year with
its ethics officer, a spokesman for the regional Fed bank said,
a key point in an ongoing ethics controversy at the U.S. central
bank.
Eric Rosengren, along with Dallas Fed President Robert
Kaplan, stepped down https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/boston-feds-rosengren-citing-worsening-kidney-condition-retire-sept-30-2021-09-27
after details of their trading activities in 2020 were reported
in the media last month, raising questions about whether Fed
rules on policymakers' financial investments are strict enough
given their market-sensitive roles.
Their investing activities and those of other top Fed
officials including Chair Jerome Powell, in a year when the
central bank delivered an unprecedented response to the economic
threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic, have erupted into a
full-blown controversy that may weigh on whether Powell is
reappointed as Fed chief.
In a statement issued shortly after the initial reports,
Rosengren said he would sell the securities in question,
including shares in real estate investment trusts, the value of
which could be influenced by Fed policy decisions. Rosengren
also said the investments "were permissible under Fed ethics
rules for asset types and timeframes for transactions."
Responding to a Reuters request for any documents from the
Boston Fed's general counsel or ethics officer underlying that
comment, a spokesman for the regional bank emailed a statement
on Tuesday that deferred to a broad review of Fed ethics rules
launched by Powell last month.
"We will not be able to provide internal communications of
that nature," the statement said. "The Chair has called for
reviews of the ethics rules and frameworks. We welcome them, and
will cooperate fully - and won't publicly address specifics so
as to see those reviews proceed fully, without prejudgment or
distraction."
Reuters has requested similar documents from the Dallas Fed
as well as the Fed's Board of Governors - the panel of officials
who oversee the entire U.S. central bank system. A Dallas Fed
spokesman said the request had been forwarded to the regional
bank's general counsel. There has been no response yet on the
request filed to the Fed's Board of Governors under the federal
Freedom of Information Act.
The 12 regional Fed banks are quasi-private entities not
governed by the Freedom of Information Act, and can be selective
about the documents they make public. Republican U.S. Senator
Steve Daines pointedly questioned Powell about this issue at a
recent congressional hearing.
Other prominent lawmakers, including Senate Banking
Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, plan to introduce
legislation restricting Fed officials' ownership of shares of
individual companies. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has
asked for securities regulators to investigate the transactions
and demanded an ethics overhaul at the Fed's regional banks.
In a Sept. 20 letter to Warren https://www.reuters.com/world/us/exclusive-fed-bank-chiefs-letter-sen-warren-pledge-comply-with-ethics-review-2021-10-14,
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, writing on behalf of all
the Fed regional banks, said they would abide by whatever new
guidance emerges from Powell's review.
POWELL'S FUTURE
The ethics controversy has become an issue for Powell as he
awaits word on whether President Joe Biden will appoint him to a
second four-year term as Fed chief when his current one expires
in February.
Reports on some of Powell's own transactions last year have
highlighted the potential reputational damage the central bank
now faces as the controversy lingers. In Powell's case, that
involved between $1 million and $5 million in proceeds from the
sale of a stock market index fund a few days before he delivered
a policy speech. Under forms that Fed governors file each year
with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, the values of
holdings and transactions are recorded only in broad categories
so the exact amount of the sale is not known.
A Fed spokesman said the sale and six smaller ones that year
were to cover Powell's family expenses.
From a personal finance perspective, it was a bad move. The
fund, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which tracks
the broader U.S. equity market, has risen more than 30% since
Powell sold it.
But, as with Rosengren and Kaplan, the context has become as
important as the details. Their transactions took place in a
year of enormous economic uncertainty and hyperactivity by the
Fed in response, actions that had tremendous influence on both
the economy and financial markets.
In Powell's case, the apparent liquidation of his stake in
the Vanguard fund - his annual disclosure for 2020 shows
effectively no holding in it at the end of that year - came with
the U.S. unemployment rate at a lofty 7.8%, the initial rounds
of federal pandemic-related aid due to expire, and no vaccines
against COVID-19 in sight.
Powell has been a clear favorite for renomination, and still
may be. The online political betting market PredictIt.org, where
the pace of transactions has surged since the ethics controversy
emerged, suggests about a 70% probability he will be renamed to
the job. But that is down from 90% just before the matter arose.
Added to discussion around Powell's management of monetary
policy and bank regulation - the substance of his job - he now
faces what Fed historian Peter Conti-Brown called a "legitimacy
crisis."
"There should be a very clear bright line rule, and that is
that no central banker, or frankly any Fed employee with access
to (Federal Open Market Committee) deliberations, can be an
active market participant," Conti-Brown said on a podcast with
David Beckworth, a senior research fellow at George Mason
University's Mercatus Center. "I would prefer to see central
bankers buy structured products that rebalance by algorithm. So
there's no human discretion involved."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider;
Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)