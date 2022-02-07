Boston Financial Investment Management Announces New Chief Credit Officer

Boston Financial Investment Management (“Boston Financial”) today announced that the company’s Chief Credit Officer, Jim Dailey, will be retiring from the firm in June. Noreen Short will join the firm as Deputy Chief Credit Officer on February 7, 2022, and she will assume the Chief Credit Officer role upon Mr. Dailey’s departure.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005159/en/

Noreen Short, Deputy Chief Credit Officer of Boston Financial Investment Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Short has more than 20 years of affordable housing experience and joins the firm from Capital One, where she was Senior Director and Head of Portfolio Management. In this role she led the portfolio management team responsible for asset management of a $6 billion affordable housing portfolio, ensured adherence to credit policies and portfolio risk monitoring, oversaw monthly and quarterly reporting of key portfolio performance metrics, and was responsible for analyzing and escalating relevant emerging economic and industry trends. She also focused on talent development and strengthening team culture through mentoring and coaching initiatives. Prior to that, she spent nine years in senior roles on the Equity Underwriting team at Capital One, during which time she managed 13 client relationships with regional and national syndication partners and underwrote and invested in more than $2 billion in Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) multi-fund investments. Ms. Short previously worked for five years at MMA Financial LLC, the predecessor to Boston Financial, performing market studies on more than $400 Million in both proprietary and multi-fund investments.

“Noreen is a highly motivated professional with deep industry and investor base knowledge, as well as strong risk management experience, and we are thrilled that she will be joining our leadership team,” said Greg Voyentzie, CEO of Boston Financial. “One of the many reasons Boston Financial is a trusted partner is because of the importance we place on thoughtful, proactive succession planning. We are confident that Noreen’s experience, combined with our transition plan, will ensure Boston Financial’s continued ability to deliver best-in-class service and optimal solutions for our partners and positive outcomes for the communities we serve.”

In his nearly four-decade career with Boston Financial, Mr. Dailey has worked across the low-income housing business, including tax credit acquisitions, corporate fund treasury management, investor sales, and asset management. During the four-month transition period, he will work closely with Ms. Short to ensure a seamless transfer of responsibilities. Boston Financial will also explore possible roles and responsibilities for Mr. Dailey to remain with the company in a part-time capacity.

“Boston Financial is recognized for having a credit culture throughout our organization – not only is this one of our differentiating strengths but also one of the reasons investors value our partnership. Jim has been with the firm for 37 years and has been an outstanding member of our leadership team, helping us establish a strong approach to credit as well as a lasting legacy of community support,” added Mr. Voyentzie. “Jim is admired personally and professionally by all of us, and we are pleased that he will have more time to spend with his family and young grandchildren. We thank him for his many years of loyal service and tremendous contributions to Boston Financial and the affordable housing community.”

About Boston Financial Investment Management:

Founded in 1969 and acquired by ORIX USA in 2016, Boston Financial is a national leader in the LIHTC industry, with a proven track record in syndication services as well as asset and portfolio management. Boston Financial currently manages a $15 billion portfolio comprising over 2,300 properties, making Boston Financial one of the largest and most experienced syndicators in the tax credit industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005159/en/