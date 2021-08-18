Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company : Recognizes 130th Anniversary

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today recognizes its 130th anniversary. Boston Mutual has served working Americans since its founding in 1891, initially serving just the community in Massachusetts and eventually expanding to serve policyholders from coast to coast.

National life insurance provider Boston Mutual Life Insurance Co. honors more than a century of providing peace of mind

Throughout industry shifts, changing times and even two global pandemics, the company has evolved and transformed while continually remaining focused on the mission and values established at its founding. Throughout 130 years, the company has only had seven presidents, reflecting Boston Mutual's stability, consistency, and financial strength.

"Reflecting on our deep-rooted history, it's an honor to recognize this milestone anniversary and the legacy of the Boston Mutual family that have helped lead us to where we are today," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "We continue to provide peace of mind in a time of need, and our innovation and evolution is a true testament to the dedication of our producers and employees to be there for our policyholders and communities. We have weathered many storms, but through it all, we have remained true to our core mission of delivering on our promises – and for that, I am proud."

Over the past 130 years, Boston Mutual has provided peace of mind for Americans and their families and achieved several noteworthy milestones. A few pieces of its history include:

August 18, 1891 – Boston Mutual Life Association is established. The company's first president, John H. Wheeler , opens its first office at 17 Milk Street, Boston , on the site of Benjamin Franklin's birthplace.

– Boston Mutual Life Association is established. The company's first president, , opens its first office at 17 Milk Street, , on the site of birthplace. 1899 – The Board of Directors votes to change the company's name from "Boston Mutual Association" to "Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company."

– The Board of Directors votes to change the company's name from "Boston Mutual Association" to "Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company." 1974 – Boston Mutual moves into a larger office space on Royall Street in Canton, Massachusetts . The company's headquarters resides in the same location today.

In addition to over a century of experience and expertise, this year Boston Mutual is celebrating the third anniversary of its Making An Impact program, which in 2020 alone contributed to 120 different charitable organizations, with 20 donations strictly dedicated to supporting coronavirus relief efforts. As a result of the program's efforts, Boston Mutual was recently recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of the region's top corporate charitable contributors for the third year in a row.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit http://www.bostonmutual.com.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With its home office based in Canton, Massachusetts, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contact:

Meredith D'Agostino, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

meredith_dagostino@bostonmutual.com

(800) 669-2668 x276

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-mutual-life-insurance-company-recognizes-130th-anniversary-301357372.html

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company