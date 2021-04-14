Boston National Title : Promotes Lisa Vogel to Senior Vice President, National Commercial Division

Leader to Build on Ability to Grow National Client Relationships

Boston National Title (BNT), one of the largest title agencies in the U.S. and an Incenter company, has promoted Lisa Vogel to Senior Vice President of its National Commercial Division.

“Lisa’s promotion is extremely well-deserved,” said Nicole Wolosoff, Esq., President of the division. “She has built BNT’s reputation for successfully championing its clients in large, complex, multi-property transactions.”

BNT recruited Ms. Vogel in 2015 to develop and launch its commercial business, which now manages major deals within and across all 50 states. She has forged strong relationships with hundreds of clients by advocating for their every need, as the intermediary between them and BNT operations.

“I am thrilled to be part of our exceptional team at a time of exponential growth,” said Ms. Vogel. “With a strong, deep bench of commercial title experts, and a wide breadth of resources from our seven underwriter partners, we are poised to handle whatever our clients bring.”

Ms. Vogel holds a B.S. in marketing and economics from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. in marketing from Goizueta Business School, Emory University. She is also Co-Chair of the CREW Charlotte Sponsorship Committee.

About Boston National Title

Boston National Title Agency is one of the nation’s leading title insurance and settlement services providers. Founded in 2006 and based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BNT provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and residential title and settlement services through direct sales and through its wholly owned, full service subsidiaries in New York, California, Texas and Colorado. See bostonnationaltitle.com.

About Incenter LLC

Incenter ideates and deploys innovative solutions for optimizing business performance in the mortgage and specialty finance industries. The company employs over 1,600 professionals across its sub-brands. Visit www.incenterms.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005585/en/