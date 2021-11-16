Boston Red Sox owner in talks to buy Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team - WSJ

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group
LLC is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey
team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
A deal could be finalized later this week, according to the
report https://www.wsj.com/articles/boston-red-sox-owner-fenway-sports-in-talks-to-buy-pittsburgh-penguins-11637092211?mod=latest_headlines.
Fenway Sports Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)