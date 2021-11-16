Log in
Boston Red Sox owner in talks to buy Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team - WSJ

11/16/2021 | 03:22pm EST
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group LLC is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be finalized later this week, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/boston-red-sox-owner-fenway-sports-in-talks-to-buy-pittsburgh-penguins-11637092211?mod=latest_headlines.

Fenway Sports Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
