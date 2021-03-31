Boston Red Sox owner valued at $7.35 bln as LeBron James and RedBird invest

March 31 (Reuters) - Private investment company RedBird
Capital and Basketball star LeBron James have invested in Fenway
Sports Group (FSG) in a deal that places the enterprise value of
the Liverpool FC and Boston Red Sox's parent company at $7.35
billion.
Under the deal, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James,
businessman Maverick Carter and their longtime business partner
Paul Wachter will become part of FSG's ownership group along
with RedBird, Fenway said.
James, Carter and Wachter had previously held minority
stakes in Liverpool FC. The deal will see the trio exchange
those for a minority ownership position in FSG.
Fenway Sports Group said the deal is scheduled to close on
Wednesday.
The deal comes after Fenway Sports ended talks to sell a
minority stake in January to RedBall Acquisition Corp,
a blank-check firm co-chaired by baseball executive Billy Beane.
The agreement would have merged Fenway Sports Group with
RedBall in a deal that would have valued the combined company at
around $8 billion, including debt.
Private-equity firms are looking at sports teams as avenues
for investment. BC Partners ended exclusive talks with Italian
soccer team Inter Milan last month without a deal, while U.S.
investment fund Fortress and Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala
were also interested in investing.
(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)