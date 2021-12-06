BostonGene Announces Three Oral and Four Poster Presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

- Oral presentations highlight the importance of BostonGene analytics and biomarker analysis in three impactful clinical trials assessing novel therapeutic regimens in peripheral T cell lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in collaboration with major cancer centers across the United States

- Poster Presentations show the application of the cutting-edge technologies in the BostonGene pipeline to uncover the role of the microenvironment in lymphoma progression and therapeutic resistance

BostonGene Corporation, a biomedical software company committed to defining optimal precision medicine-based therapies for cancer patients, today announced that seven abstracts were selected for presentations at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The event will be held from December 11 – 14, 2021 at the Georgia World Congress Center. BostonGene will exhibit in booth #3765.

“We’re honored to have multiple presentations accepted by the ASH Program Committee. Our presentations underscore the power of integrated analysis to discover distinct characteristics of the tumor microenvironment associated with clinical outcome to diverse therapeutic regimens in lymphoma,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene.

Details of the oral and poster presentations are below:

Oral presentations:

Title: High Rates of Remission with the Initial Treatment of Oral Azacitidine Plus CHOP for Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL): Clinical Outcomes and Biomarker Analysis of a Multi-Center Phase II Study

Abstract Number: 138

Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphomas and T/NK cell Lymphomas

Time and Location: Saturday, December 11, 2021: 1:15 PM, Thomas Murphy Ballroom 3-4

Presenter: Jia Ruan, MD, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine and New York Presbyterian Hospital

Research conducted by Weill Cornell Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Washington University School of Medicine, Moffitt Cancer Center and BostonGene.

Title: Phase 2 Study of Acalabrutinib Window Prior to Frontline Therapy in Untreated Aggressive B-Cell Lymphoma: Preliminary Results and Correlatives of Response to Acalabrutinib

Abstract Number: 524

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas Prospective Therapeutic Trials

Time and Location: Sunday, December 12, 2021: 4:45 PM, Thomas Murphy Ballroom 1-2

Presenter: Mark Roschewski, MD, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health

Research conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), both part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Stanford University and BostonGene.

Title: The Combination of Duvelisib and Romidepsin (DR) Is Highly Active Against Relapsed/Refractory Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma with Low Rates of Transaminitis: Final Results and Biomarker Analysis

Abstract Number: 619

Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphomas and T/NK cell Lymphomas

Time and Location: Monday, December 13, 2021: 10:30 AM, Hall A1

Presenter: Steven Horwitz, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Research conducted by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford University and BostonGene.

Poster presentations:

Title: HHV-6 in the Lymphoma Microenvironment: Both Chicken and Egg?

Abstract Number: 1377

Session: 624. Hodgkin Lymphomas and T/NK cell Lymphomas

Time and Location: Saturday, December 11, 2021: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Presenter: Genevieve Crane, MD, PhD, Cleveland Clinic

Research conducted by Weill Cornell Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Columbia University and BostonGene.

Title: Immune-Depleted Tumor Microenvironment Signature Is Associated with BTK Inhibitor Resistance in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 1321

Session: 621. Lymphomas: Translational—Molecular and Genetic

Time and Location: Saturday, December 11, 2021: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Hall B5

Presenter: Preetesh Jain, MBBS, MD, DM, PhD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Research conducted by MD Anderson and BostonGene.

Title: A Prospective Study of Clonal Evolution in Follicular Lymphoma: Circulating Tumor DNA Correlates with Overall Tumor Burden and Fluctuates over Time without Therapy

Abstract Number: 524

Session: 621. Lymphomas

Time and Location: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, Hall B5

Presenter: Allison Distler, National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health and George Washington University

Research conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH), George Washington University, Adaptive Biotechnologies and BostonGene.

Title: Topographic Analysis of Low-Grade Myeloid Neoplasms By Multiparametric in Situ Imaging of Human Bone Marrow Core Biopsy Tissues

Abstract Number: 2593

Session: 636. Myelodysplastic Syndromes—Basic and Translational

Time and Location: Sunday, December 12, 2021: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Hall B5

Presenter: Sanjay Patel, MD, MPH, MSc, Weill Cornell Medicine

Research conducted by Weill Cornell Medicine and BostonGene.

In addition to the oral and poster presentations, the abstracts have been published online in the November supplemental issue of "Blood”.

For more information, please visit the 63rd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

