Botanacor Laboratories and Agricor Laboratories : Rapidly Fill Four New Positions, Responding to Rising Demand for Their Cannabis and Hemp Testing Capabilities

New Positions Include Senior Director of Marketing for Botanacor and Agricor; Sales Manager for Botanacor and Agricor; and Two Inside Sales Reps for Botanacor

Agricor Laboratories and Botanacor Laboratories jointly announced that they are responding to rising demand for their state-certified marijuana testing (Agricor) and accredited testing of hemp biomass and hemp-derived CBD products (Botanacor) by staffing up and naming four new personnel.

Lisa Stemmer has been named Senior Director of Marketing for Botanacor and Agricor, a position created for her. Stemmer will manage a full range of marketing activity, bringing decades of expertise marketing to the pharmaceutical, scientific, and medical industries, where she has thrived by navigating challenging regulatory environments.

Kristen Wolf will serve as Sales Manager for both companies. She has been promoted to this dual role after three years of exemplary service as Agricor’s Sales Manager. Kristen Wolf will focus on expanding the Botanacor-Agricor customer base by offering the highest level of lab services quality assurance.

Andrew German and Monica Stump have been named as new Inside Sales Representatives for Botanacor. German brings a deep background in banking, financial services, and science, having worked for Chase, US Bank, GM Financial, and StarLab. Stump has worked as a national account sales executive in specialty industrial chemicals and as a manager of real estate transactions. Both German and Stump will engage hemp growers and producers to help them understand the value of laboratory accuracy and test-process validation.

All four of these people join a distinguished team of laboratory staff and executives at Agricor and Botanacor, which represent an array of top talent, all focused on delivering accurate and compliant product testing services with the highest standards of cGMP, for laboratory testing regulation, and cGLP, for scientific data integrity.

“Agricor and Botanacor are elite companies, and we consistently draw customers throughout the growing cannabis and hemp communities. Accordingly, we’ve hired and promoted top-performers to bring our customers the highest scientific standards available anywhere in North America,” said Dr. Carl Craig, Agricor and Botanacor’s CEO. “The fact we are staffing up so rapidly is simply a reflection of how quickly our customer base is growing, and our unwavering commitment to having the right team in place to meet their every need.”

About Botanacor

Botanacor was founded in 2016 and leads the U.S. in third-party testing for industrial hemp and CBD products. The company is committed to providing consistent and accurate hemp testing services to ensure its customers meet regulatory compliance and industry safety demands. By following cGMP and GLP practices in an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, and by working intensively to validate its facilities, equipment, and processes, Botanacor remains the first choice in testing throughout the hemp supply chain. Learn more: http://www.Botanacor.com; 888-800-8223.

About Agricor Laboratories

Agricor was founded in 2014 and sets the benchmark for third-party cannabis testing in Colorado. Motivated by a responsibility to the end user, the company provides consistent and accurate cannabis testing services, so its customers can be confident they are maintaining regulatory compliance and releasing safe products to market. By following cGMP and GLP practices in an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory and by working to intensively validate facilities, equipment, and processes, Agricor remains the first choice in testing for many cannabis businesses. Learn more: http://agricorlabs.com; 720-460-3489.

