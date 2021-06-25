Log in
Botanacor Laboratories : is Now Certified by the CDPHE to Test Finished and Unfinished Industrial Hemp Products Manufactured in Colorado

06/25/2021 | 10:29am EDT
With Required Testing to Start in July, Botanacor has Approval to Conduct Testing and Report Results that are Colorado-Compliant

Botanacor Laboratories announced that it is the first certified lab by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to test Colorado-manufactured industrial hemp products intended for human use or consumption.

Botanacor Laboratories is the widely recognized North American leader in accredited testing of hemp biomass and hemp-derived products. Today, Botanacor accepts plant material, concentrates, and finished products for testing from all US states, territories, and tribes, as well as from any global source. However, for Colorado-based producers of finished and unfinished hemp products (concentrates), Botanacor is the first lab audited and approved by the CDPHE to conduct mandatory compliance testing.

Most of the new CDPHE hemp testing requirements will go into effect on July 1st, 2021. Industrial hemp processors, finished-product manufacturers, and “white label” providers will need to test for THC potency and a broad array of contaminants, including microbials, mycotoxins, residual solvents and heavy metals. These tests are central to CDPHE’s ongoing efforts to ensure product safety for Colorado hemp products that can be ingested or applied to the human body. In two subsequent phases starting in August 2021, additional hemp testing requirements will include a list of pesticides that far exceeds the 13 pesticide tests now required for marijuana products. Testing for 50+ pesticides will be required starting in August; testing for the full list of 106 pesticides will begin in October.

“Reaching back to our inception as a company, Botanacor has always made the investment in top talent and the latest lab infrastructure to stay apace of our customers’ regulatory compliance needs,” said Dr. Carl Craig, Botanacor and Agricor’s CEO. “We have just been informed by the CDPHE that we are now approved to assist Colorado-based companies with their compliance testing. We’re honored and ready. Our team has been working for months to ensure that our customers have a stress-free experience.”

About Botanacor

Botanacor was founded in 2014 and leads the U.S. in third-party testing for industrial hemp products. The company is committed to providing consistent and accurate hemp testing services to ensure its customers meet regulatory compliance and industry safety demands. By following cGMP and GLP practices in an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, and by working intensively to validate its facilities, equipment, and processes, Botanacor remains the first choice in testing throughout the hemp supply chain. Learn more: http://www.Botanacor.com; 888-800-8223.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS