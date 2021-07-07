Botanacor and Agricor Laboratories Name New Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs

Miles Lanning Will Fill the Position

Agricor and Botanacor – sister lab-service companies – today announced the appointment of Miles Lanning as the new Vice President of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs for both companies. Mr. Lanning’s previous position was as head of regulatory affairs and quality assurance for Canadian-based Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). Prior to that, he was senior director, regulatory and quality for VRL Eurofins.

Mr. Lanning joins Agricor and Botanacor at an opportune time. Agricor has emerged as the premier lab services provider, balancing accurate laboratory science and fast turnaround times for Colorado’s cannabis industry. Similarly, Botanacor has emerged as the North American leader in providing analytical testing services for hemp providers that are eager to provide product safety to consumers. Agricor accepts cannabis samples from Colorado, whereas Botanacor accepts hemp test samples from anywhere in the world.

Both Agricor and Botanacor have flourished as regulation of cannabis and hemp products has escalated due to regulatory agencies – especially at the State levels – enacting new laws to ensure product safety for both producers and consumers. Seeking compliance with these new laws, cannabis and hemp producers have sought out testing labs with validated processes and consistent product-testing results, both hallmarks of Agricor and Botanacor. (Botanacor is the first Colorado lab audited and approved by the CDPHE to conduct mandatory compliance testing. As of today, Botanacor is Colorado’s only certified hemp laboratory.)

“Agricor and Botanacor customers deserve nothing less that world-class science, performed to the highest standards of quality assurance and regulatory compliance, and Matt is widely considered a top expert in these sectors for both cannabis and hemp,” said Dr. Carl Craig, Botanacor and Agricor’s CEO. “With our new CDPHE approval in the hemp sector, and the raft of new testing regs that are coming through nearly every regulatory channel for both cannabis and hemp, Miles will bring his substantial skills to bear for Botanacor and Agricor through a period of extraordinary growth.”

About Botanacor

Botanacor was founded in 2014 and leads the U.S. in third-party testing for industrial hemp products. The company is committed to providing consistent and accurate hemp testing services to ensure its customers meet regulatory compliance and industry safety demands. By following cGMP and GLP practices in an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory, and by working intensively to validate its facilities, equipment, and processes, Botanacor remains the first choice in testing throughout the hemp supply chain. Learn more: http://www.Botanacor.com; 888-800-8223.

About Agricor

Agricor Laboratories is a State-certified marijuana testing laboratory based in Denver, Colorado. Its mission is to provide the most-accurate, transparent, and consistent laboratory services for marijuana cultivators and infused product manufacturers across North America. Learn more: http://agricorlabs.com; 720-460-3489.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005791/en/