Both sides of gun control debate react to Senate deal

06/12/2022 | 11:25pm EDT
STORY: Gun control activist Christian Heyne of Brady says a potential breakthrough toward the first significant new U.S. gun law in decades shows "We can pass bipartisan gun laws in this country and the sky won't fall."

"There had been conventional wisdom that was, that politicians had bought into that you could not cross the NRA otherwise you would pay. And I think what we have seen over the last 10 years is actually the opposite," Heyne said.

His comments were a stark contrast to those of Tom Jones, who heads the conservative American Accountability Foundation, and said that the Senate's bill "is going in the wrong direction."

"I think it's deeply disappointing that Republican leadership decided to get in league with the Democratic conference in the Senate to put together a gun control bill. That should be a huge red flag for Republican voters going into the fall. Democrats are going to come back for more," Jones said.

The plan, praised by President Joe Biden, includes support for state "red flag" laws keeps guns from potentially dangerous people, tougher criminal background checks for firearms buyers under 21 and a crackdown on "straw purchases" by people buying firearms for others who could not pass a background check.


