Botswana : Technical Assistance Report-National Accounts Mission

11/30/2020 | 10:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMF Country Report No. 20/303

BOTSWANA

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-NATIONALNovember 2020 ACCOUNTS MISSION

This Technical Assistance report on Botswana was prepared by a staff team of the International Monetary Fund. It is based on the information available at the time it was completed on June 2020.

Copies of this report are available to the public from

International Monetary Fund Publication Services

PO Box 92780 Washington, D.C. 20090

Telephone: (202) 623-7430 Fax: (202) 623-7201

E-mail: publications@imf.orgWeb: http://www.imf.org

Price: $18.00 per printed copy

International Monetary Fund

Washington, D.C.

© 2020 International Monetary Fund

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE

REPORT

BOTSWANA

Report on the National Accounts Mission

JULY 2020

PREPARED BY

Donna Grcman

MEMBERS

Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles,

South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe

PARTNERS

European Union, SADC, COMESA, SECO, Germany, China, UKaid, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands,

European Investment Bank, Australian Aid

©International Monetary Fund. Not for Redistribution

DISCLAIMER

The contents of this report constitute technical assistance (TA) provided by the staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the authorities of Botswana (the "TA recipient") in response to their request for TA. This report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof may be disclosed by the IMF to IMF Executive Directors and members of their staff, as well as to other agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, and upon their request, to World Bank staff, and other TA providers and donors with legitimate interest including members of the AFRITAC South Steering Committee, unless the TA recipient specifically

objects to such disclosure (see Operational Guidelines for the Dissemination of Technical Assistance

Information). Publication or Disclosure of this report (in whole or in part) or summaries thereof to parties outside the IMF other than agencies or instrumentalities of the TA recipient, World Bank staff, other TA providers and donors with legitimate interest, including members of the AFRITAC South Steering Committee, shall require the explicit consent of the TA recipient and the IMF's Statistics Department.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMF - International Monetary Fund published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 15:16:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
