Botswana central bank holds monetary policy rate at 2.65%

10/20/2022 | 06:45am EDT
File photo of building of the Bank of Botswana in the capital Gaborone in Botswana

GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana's central bank kept its monetary policy rate unchanged at 2.65% on Thursday.

(Reporting by Brian Benza; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia Chege)


© Reuters 2022
