Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Botswana's Debswana annual diamond sales jump 64%

01/31/2022 | 10:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker at the Botswana Diamond Valuing Company displays a rough diamond during the sorting process..

GABORONE (Reuters) - Sales of rough diamonds by Debswana Diamond Company jumped 64% in 2021, statistics released by the Bank of Botswana showed on Monday, driven by the reopening of key global consumer markets.

The total value of Debswana's diamond exports stood at $3.466 billion in 2021 compared with $2.120 billion in 2020, the central bank data showed.

Debswana, a joint venture between Anglo American unit De Beers and Botswana's government, sells 75% of its output to De Beers with the balance taken up by the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company.

Debswana sales fell by 30% in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand while global travel restrictions impacted trading. Since mid-2020 De Beers has shifted some of its rough diamond viewings to international diamond centres such as Antwerp to cater for customers unable to travel to Gaborone.

"Demand for rough diamonds remained robust, with positive midstream sentiment and strong demand for diamond jewellery continuing over the holiday period, particularly in the key U.S. consumer market," Anglo American said in a production update last Thursday.

Debswana accounts for almost all Botswana's diamond exports, with Lucara Diamond Corp's Karowe mine being the only other operating diamond mine in the country.

Botswana gets about 30% of its revenues and 70% of its foreign exchange earnings from diamonds. The southern African country expects its economy to have grown by 9.7% in 2021, after an 8.5% contraction in 2020.

Debswana's production increased by 35% to 22.326 million carats in 2021 from 16.559 million carats in 2020, mostly due to higher-grade ore being treated at its flagship Jwaneng mine, Anglo American said.

Russia's Alrosa, the world's largest producer of rough diamonds and a competitor of De Beers, reported revenue https://www.reuters.com/article/alrosa-outlook/alrosa-sales-revenue-up-49-as-diamond-demand-outstrips-supply-idUSKBN2JV0MT jumped by 49% to $4.2 billion last year as demand exceeded supply.

(Reporting by Brian Benza in Gaborone; Editing by Helen Reid and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.87% 3257 Delayed Quote.10.13%
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION 0.00% 0.59 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA 2.90% 110.13 End-of-day quote.-10.32%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aUS and UK ready to punish Putin associates if Russia invades Ukraine
RE
10:41aGlobal carbon markets value surged to record $851 billion last year-Refinitiv
RE
10:41aLockheed selects Alabama and Georgia for next-gen air tanker plants
RE
10:39aSouth African court postpones Zuma case against state prosecutor
RE
10:39aColombia to kick off 2022 with marked increase in inflation
RE
10:38aSpotify shares rebound after Joe Rogan apology, Citigroup upgrade
RE
10:38aPolice say Ottawa truck protest to dwindle, demonstrators remain stubborn
RE
10:37aBotswana's Debswana annual diamond sales jump 64%
RE
10:36aGold faces January fall, palladium set for best month in 14 years
RE
10:35aUS and UK ready to punish Putin associates if Russia invades Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook owner Meta to lift veil off its metaverse business
2Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Berkeley, Beyond Meat, Tesco, ..
3Stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016
4Italy's Saipem sinks after profit warning and call for cash
5Ryanair sees very strong summer if no COVID setback

HOT NEWS