Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Botswana's Debswana expects to increase diamond output by 38% in 2021

02/26/2021 | 10:30am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker arrives at the Jwaneng diamond mine

GABORONE (Reuters) - Diamond producer Debswana aims to increase output by 38% this year to pre-pandemic levels of 23 million carats, a company official said on Friday, as the global diamond market recovers with the easing of travel restrictions and jewellers reopen.

Jointly owned by Anglo American unit De Beers and the Botswana government, Debswana cut production by 29% to 16.6 million carats in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt demand and global travel restrictions affected trading.

Debswana produces almost all of the southern African nation's diamonds.

Botswana closed its borders for eight months last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus, locking out international buyers from centres such as Mumbai, Antwerp and China who usually travel to Gaborone regularly to view and buy diamonds.

"The projected production figure for 2021 is 23 million carats," Debswana corporate affairs manager Agatha Sejoe told Reuters.

De Beers, which gets on average 70% of its supply from Botswana, says it plans to ramp up production from 25 million carats in 2020 to a guidance of 32-34 million carats this year.

De Beers' first rough diamond sale of the year in January generated $650 million, an 18% rise year-on-year and the highest amount since 2018, as cutting and polishing firms restocked after the Christmas and Chinese New Year holiday season.

(Reporting by Brian Benza; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aBank of Japan buys ETFs for first time this month after market rout
RE
05:35aIrish housebuilder Glenveagh sees "huge" demand as mortgage approvals rise
RE
05:30aBotswana's Debswana expects to increase diamond output by 38% in 2021
RE
05:19aBitcoin slumps 6%, heads for worst week since March
RE
05:11aECB still in wait-and-see mode as yields rise
RE
05:07aEUROPEAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : steel users call on Commission to terminate safeguard measures on 30 June 2021
PU
05:06aBitcoin slumps 6%, heads for worst week since March
RE
05:04aNeptune Energy pays $200 million interim dividend for FY 2021
RE
05:03aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Britain's Sainsbury's gives staff third pandemic bonus
RE
05:03aNorwegian Air sees no deal with Boeing before reconstruction over, CFO says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds increase pressure on Danone CEO
4BP PLC : Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature
5BNP PARIBAS : GameStop jumps nearly 19%; 'meme stocks' fade after another wild ride

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ