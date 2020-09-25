Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bottas fastest in Russian Grand Prix practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 10:51am EDT
Russian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas set the practice pace on Friday for a Russian Grand Prix that could see Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91 Formula One wins.

Bottas was quickest in both sessions, with Hamilton ending the day second overall -- 0.267 slower -- after tyre problems in the morning left him 19th.

It was the sixth race weekend in a row that Bottas, who has so far won only the opening race in Austria in July, had topped the first session timesheets and Mercedes again looked the team to beat.

The Finn also led the way at the Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy two weeks ago, only for Hamilton to seize pole position and then take his sixth win in nine races this year and 90th of his career.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo signalled the emerging threat from Renault by posting the second fastest time in the morning and third in the afternoon when McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were fourth and fifth.

Sainz had hit the barriers in an interrupted first session, damaging his car's rear wing.

Mercedes technical director James Allison told Sky Sports television that Hamilton damaged his hard tyres early in the opening session.

"It's incredibly easy to lock up a tyre and destroy the tyre set for the remainder of the session," he said.

The Russian Grand Prix will be the first race of a COVID-hit season with a significant number of fans present and organisers, who had aimed for a 30,000-strong crowd, said all tickets were sold out.

Mercedes have won every race at the Sochi circuit since the first in 2014, with six times world champion Hamilton triumphant on four occasions.

The champions have also started every race this season on pole position.

Hamilton leads Bottas by 55 points after nine races.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third fastest in the morning, when Canadian Nicholas Latifi crashed and brought out red flags, but dropped to seventh after lunch.

Mexican Sergio Perez was fourth and sixth fastest in the sessions for Racing Point.

Sebastian Vettel was the highest Ferrari driver in ninth in the morning but team mate Charles Leclerc ended the second session eighth.

By Alan Baldwin

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERRARI N.V. -1.56% 179.6688 Delayed Quote.10.44%
FORMULA ONE GROUP 0.40% 35.18 Delayed Quote.-23.75%
RENAULT -2.29% 21.595 Real-time Quote.-47.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:08aS&P affirms India's long-term sovereign credit rating for second time in four months
RE
11:05aUSDA Announces National Sheep Industry Improvement Center Board of Directors Appointments
PU
11:05aTRANSITIONING FROM LIBOR : understanding the modalities
PU
11:05aIBA INTERNATIONAL BAR ASSOCIATION : The status quo of foreign investment in China
PU
10:54aDollar back in demand, set for biggest weekly surge since early April
RE
10:51aBottas fastest in Russian Grand Prix practice
RE
10:37aConsumer lender Home Credit posts 619 million euro first-half loss, says business turned corner
RE
10:35aG7 backs extension of G20 debt freeze, calls for reforms to address 'shortcomings'
RE
10:32aBrexit proves 'Britain's greatness' but Hungary will not follow, PM Orban says
RE
10:29aTSX set for first monthly fall since April on virus fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group