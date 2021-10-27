Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bottled water, vaccines and electric vehicles propel China's biggest earners

10/27/2021 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Jack Ma, billionaire founder of Alibaba Group, arrives at the

(Corrects Country Garden's Yang Huiyan's title to co-chairwoman from vice-chairwoman in paragraph 9)

By Eduardo Baptista

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Bottled water, vaccine development, short video platform TikTok and electric vehicle technology propelled the big earners on China's rich list this year, as embattled property moguls and others facing regulatory scrutiny slipped down the rankings.

Zhong Shanshan was No. 1 on the Hurun China Rich List 2021 published on Wednesday, with personal wealth of $60.6 billion thanks to a surge in the value of his listed companies, Nongfu Spring and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise.

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming, battery maker CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, Tencent Holdings Pony Ma, and Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group and Ant Group, rounded out the top five.

Ma, who had previously topped the rich list for three years running, dropped places following the suspension of Ant Group's initial public offering and the slapping of a record fine on Alibaba for monopolistic behaviour.

Also falling down the list of the country's 100 wealthiest people amid regulatory scrutiny was China Evergrande Group founder Hui Ka Yan, who lost around 70% of his net worth to be left with around $11.3 billion.

Xu's personal finances have plummeted as the country's second largest property developer reels under more than $300 billion in liabilities.

With the broader property sector facing a funding crunch after a regulatory crackdown on excessive borrowing and land buying, the Hurun Report said it was the first time since it began compiling the report in 1999 that a real estate developer was not in the top ten.

China Fortune Land founder Wang Wenxue lost his billionaire status altogether, with his net worth plunging 88% from last year to $930 million.

Yang Huiyan, co-chairwoman at and majority shareholder of real estate developer Country Garden, the highest woman on the list, fell five places to 11th.

Zhang Bangxin, founder of home-tutoring service TAL Education Group, also dropped off the list, losing 94% of his net worth after China introduced new rules banning for-profit tutoring.

Tencent's Ma, whose wealth swelled 70% last year, saw it decrease 19% this year as his company's video games business was rattled by new, stricter limits on gaming time for minors.

WINNERS

In a country of 1.4 billion people, just 2,769 people were worth more than 2 billion yuan ($313 million) each, the report said.

The biggest mover in the top 100 was Luo Liguo, the chief executive of solar product firm Hoshine Silicon Industry Co , who multiplied his net worth 6.5 times, vaulting from 220th to 21st spot.

The Biden administration earlier this year banned U.S. imports of Hoshine's materials, citing allegations of forced labour of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in China's Xinjiang region. In response to the action, China said it would take "all necessary measures" to protect its' companies rights and interests.

ByteDance's Zhang, which owns short-video platform TikTok, tripled his wealth from last year to $52.8 billion and is likely to take the No. 1 spot next year, particularly if persistent rumours about a company listing are realised, the Hurun Report said.

Zhang "is a likely candidate to become the next Number One in China, especially if he gets to list ByteDance", according to Rupert Hoogewerf, Hurun Report's chairman.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -3.51% 169.99 Delayed Quote.-26.96%
TAL EDUCATION GROUP -4.95% 4.42 Delayed Quote.-93.82%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.27% 6.39308 Delayed Quote.-1.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil drops 1% as U.S. stockpile rise saps rally
RE
05:08aExclusive-China developers propose offshore debt maturity extension, restructuring to regulators - sources
RE
05:06aBottled water, vaccines and electric vehicles propel China's biggest earners
RE
05:05aEuro zone corporate lending growth picks up after steady decline
RE
05:02aLG Display Q3 profit buoyed by higher TV panel prices
RE
05:00aIndia raids liquor companies in price fixing probe -sources
RE
05:00aIndia's Maruti Suzuki misses profit view as chip crunch slams production
RE
04:55aTurkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline
RE
04:52aS.Africa's Royal Bafokeng Platinum shares soar on Impala acquisition talks
RE
04:51aEquinor Q3 surges on gas and derivatives, boosting share buybacks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet earns record profit on Google ad surge
2Global equities edge up on upbeat earnings; gold falls
3Doomed to fail? How carmakers' climate vows fall short - and who's to b..
4Q2 2022 Transcript
5BASF lifts profit guidance again on higher chemicals prices

HOT NEWS