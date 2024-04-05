(Reuters) -Viking Holdings recorded a 50% jump in revenue last year but swung to a loss on certain one-time costs, the cruise travel company revealed on Friday in its paperwork for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

The company, backed by private equity firm TPG and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, is gearing up for a listing as the IPO market recovers from a slump on increasing hopes of a soft landing - no recession and controlled inflation.

A rally in the stock market and strong performance of social media firm Reddit since its market debut have encouraged many to list their shares.

Founded in 1997, Viking started out with four river vessels and now has a fleet of 92. It allows customers to book voyages on oceans and more than 20 rivers. Customers can also book journeys to the Antarctica and the Arctic.

The year 2024 is set to be a banner year for cruise travel, analysts have said, as customers from across all income levels are booking vacations.

Viking's 2023 revenue stood at $4.71 billion compared with $3.18 billion a year earlier, the company said. Net loss in the same period was $1.86 billion, versus a profit of $398.5 million in 2022.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which excludes the impact of certain one-time costs, grew nearly three-fold to $1.09 billion from a year earlier.

The company is seeking to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VIK".

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Ravi Prakash Kumar and Shinjini Ganguli)