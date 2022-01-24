Bourbon Charity Adds John Edwards to its Board of Directors to Lead Community Relations

Non-Profit Combines Charity With Bourbon to #drinkforachange

Bourbon Charity, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization which has raised nearly $1.5M for more than 30 charitable organizations by combining charity with bourbon to #drinkforachange, has added John Edwards to its Board of Directors. He joins the current Bourbon Charity Board of Directors which includes: Brandon Hunt (Chairman of the Board), Brian Hunt (Treasurer), Chris Adams (Secretary) and Charles Murrell (Director of Donor Relations). John will spearhead community relations for the organization.

In 2016, John combined his experience in technology and radio to co-found the popular Dads Drinking Bourbon podcast along with Zeke Baker. The podcast goes behind the labels, featuring honest and straightforward reviews and candid interviews with industry professionals in a casual news setting. Originally from Massachusetts, John now lives and works in Nashville in Technology. Prior to that, he served as Operations Manager for ESPN Radio and SuperTalk 96.1 in Lexington and was the Director of Operations and Affiliate Relations for the Horse Racing Radio Network.

"I’m excited to join the Bourbon Charity board and to use my knowledge of bourbon and the distilled spirits industry to raise funds for worthy charities and make a difference in people’s lives,” said Edwards.

"We’re absolutely thrilled to have John join the leadership of Bourbon Charity," said Brandon Hunt, Founder & Chairman of the Board of Bourbon Charity. "His extensive knowledge of the American whiskey industry and deep connections he has made through his podcasting platform will be an invaluable resource. John's eagerness and ability to help us grow our mission as a charity has our entire team inspired."

Founded in 2019 when his “Pops” was diagnosed with prostate cancer, Brandon Hunt donated his bourbon collection to start the organization. Since then, Bourbon Charity has enlisted 20,000+ supporters whose passion for combining charity with bourbon to #drinkforachange has raised nearly $1.5M for more than 30 charitable causes, including: Prostate Cancer Foundation, Children's Tumor Foundation, Fisher House Foundation, Dare to Care, and charity: water. All donations are tax deductible. In 2021, Bourbon Charity became a 100% public donation charity, meaning every dollar pledged during fundraisers goes directly to the charitable organizations being supported.

The online fundraising model has served the organization well, especially given the current state of the world. In addition to barrel picks, Bourbon Charity hosts several online fundraising events throughout the year, featuring rare and allocated whiskey, such as Pappy Van Winkle, Eagle Rare, Weller, Sazerac, George T. Stagg and more.

Join the Bourbon Hood

Another way to get involved with Bourbon Charity is to join the Bourbon Hood, a passionate community of more than 650 monthly givers that help to ensure every public dollar donated goes to the supported charities. Bourbon Hood members receive ticket entries in each fundraiser as well as exclusive merchandise and discounts. For more information, visit bourbonhood.org

For more information about Bourbon Charity and to donate, visit bourboncharity.org.

About Bourbon Charity

Bourbon Charity is a nonprofit organization of more than 20,000 supporters and growing that raises money for charity. Core supported charities include: Prostate Cancer Foundation, Children's Tumor Foundation, Fisher House Foundation, Dare to Care, and charity: water. Bourbon Charity is registered as a 501(c)(3) as Bourbon Charity. We are a tax exempt organization.

