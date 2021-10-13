Log in
Bourbon Charity : Hires Experienced Business Leader as Executive Director

10/13/2021 | 10:04am EDT
Chris Blatner to lead the organization and spearhead its growth initiatives

Bourbon Charity today announced the recent hiring of Chris Blatner as Executive Director of the organization. Mr. Blatner will implement new strategies to grow Bourbon Charity and position it as the premier charitable organization within the American whiskey community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005233/en/

Bourbon Charity today announced the recent hiring of Chris Blatner as Executive Director of the organization. Bourbon Charity was founded in 2018 and has raised nearly $1.5 million dollars for nearly 30 charitable organizations through the generous donations of more than 12,000 supporters. (Photo: Business Wire)

“After serving as an ambassador for the past two years, we are extremely happy to now have Chris join our leadership team to help expand our overall impact on the great organizations we support with our fundraising efforts,” said Brandon Hunt, Founder & Chairman of the Board of Bourbon Charity. “Chris brings a wealth of business experience, an enthusiasm for whiskey, and most importantly a passion for our mission to improve the lives of people through our fundraising efforts.”

Blatner comes to Bourbon Charity after years as a leading Sales Director in the aviation industry with Mitchell Aircraft Spares, Inc. and Magnum AirDynamics. Chris is also currently Director of Operations for nutrition consulting company Dawn Nutrition Strategies, LLC and Founder of UrbanBourbonist, LLC an independent spirits consultancy and social media marketing company. Blatner is also an Executive Bourbon Steward certified by Moonshine University, the exclusive education provider of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

“I am very excited and honored to be joining Bourbon Charity in this capacity and to help propel the organization forward and really establish us as the leading charity of the American whiskey community. I know that our efforts will build upon the amazing foundation created by Brandon Hunt and everyone that has been associated with the charity up until this point,” said Blatner. “Bourbon Charity will be an integral part of the fabric of American whiskey and I look forward to growing our mission.”

Bourbon Charity was founded in 2018 and has raised nearly $1.5 million dollars for nearly 30 charitable organizations through the generous donations of more than 12,000 supporters. In 2021, Bourbon Charity became a 100% public donation charity. Every dollar pledged during fundraisers goes directly to the charitable organizations being supported. For more information visit bourboncharity.org.


© Business Wire 2021
