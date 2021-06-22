Log in
BourseInside : The New Media Platform That Finds Attractive Investments for Curious Investors

06/22/2021 | 11:09am EDT
On the stock market, small caps continue to outperform. Since 1926, they have posted a performance of 12.1% per year, in contrast to 9.7% for large caps.

And yet these so-called "small stocks" have been largely ignored by the stock market. They are rarely covered by analysts, shunned by the mainstream stock-market press and neglected by funds.

Nevertheless, they are of great interest to investors, in particular those who have recently taken to investing in the stock market in order to grow their savings (16% increase in investors in 2020).

For half of these newcomers, investing in the stock market gives them the opportunity to support the French economy by supporting the growth of our future champions and to channel their savings into a more sustainable and fairer model.

In order to further strengthen this link between the French people and the development of our national companies, we decided to create BourseInside, the first web/TV/newsletter media platform, fully dedicated to listed small-cap companies.

Designed as a genuine forum, BourseInside aims to guide entrepreneurs, founders of startups and other company creators and help them multiply the benefits of investing in the financial markets.

By offering a unique perspective on the ecosystem of smalls caps, BourseInside also intends to become the meeting point for savers, in particular company executives and people from high-income socio-professional backgrounds who want to invest in their companies or actively participate in the development of attractive investment opportunities.

BourseInside is a new generation media, a website and a TV channel which shines a spotlight on listed small caps on the stock market.

BourseInside, a unique editorial platform. BourseInside offers:

- An interview each day with a business leader to follow on the stock market

- Information, analysis and forums to better understand the financial markets

- The latest rolling news on listed small-cap companies

The BourseInside.fr website and its wide range of content will be directly accessible through the 20 BtoC and BtoB media brands of the Reworld Media groups (TopSanté, Le Chasseur Français, Pleine Vie and Sciences et Vie) and NetMedia Group (emarketing.fr, relationclient.fr, ecommerce.fr, chefdentreprise.fr, dafmagazine.fr, etc).

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.


© Business Wire 2021
