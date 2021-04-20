Log in
Bow Valley College introduces a transformative education model focusing on reskilling and upskilling

04/20/2021 | 11:20am EDT
Calgary, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is pleased to announce the launch of a new suite of courses through an innovative Competency-Based Education (CBE) model. After receiving ministry approval, applications are now open for a new Cloud Computing Post-Diploma Certificate. The college is also accepting students in its redeveloped Data Management Analytics (DMA) Post-Diploma Certificate. Both programs will be available starting in January 2022 and will function under Competency-Based Education principles – a first in Alberta.    

What is Competency-Based Education?  

The CBE model of delivery puts students at the centre of their own learning, allowing them to chart their courses at a speed that works best for them. When students begin their educational journey at Bow Valley College, they will go through an assessment to uncover skills they already have. They will then receive a custom learning pathway which will help them acquire knowledge in the gaps that remain. Classes will take place online in real-time, or online anytime at an individual’s pace and ability. This will allow students to keep working while upskilling to earn a promotion or move onto their next career.   

“We are hearing a lot about Calgary’s new economyand a need to reskill and upskill successful, experienced workers whohave been laid off, orthosewho are looking tofill gaps in their knowledge. Bow Valley College believesCompetency-Based Education is an efficient solution that recognizes hard-earned work experience whilehelping people expand their skills to position themselves as stand-out candidates in ourever-expanding digital world.”-Dr.MisheckMwaba, President and CEO, Bow Valley College.   

Students will use feedback from each competency assessment to guide their personal development with support from their instructor, academic advisor, and other staff across the college. This bold, innovative, and flexible delivery is an excellent alternative to the traditional classroom setting for people who want to reskill or upskill. Competency-Based Education is a great option with the potential to both save time and be a cost-effective way to achieve one’s academic goals and be job-ready for in-demand industries.    

The Executive Director for the Institute for Competency-Based Education at Texas A&M University-Commerce was thrilled to hear that Bow Valley College received government approval to move forward with this education model: 

“CBE at Texas A&M University-Commerce is accomplishing its value proposition to significantly reduce both time and costsfor its growing base of adult learners coming back to finish their degree.CBE at Bow Valley College will allow its diverse student population to reskill or upskill to advance in their careers or pivot into a new field in which students will see a rapid return on investment.”-Carlos River, Executive Director for Institute of Competency-Based Education.   

Cloud Computing.  

Students can apply now to obtain their post-diploma certificate in Cloud Computing. This program is ideal for someone currently working in the Information Technology (IT) field but wants to transition to work in a cloud environment. This is a high-growth industry with more and more businesses moving to the cloud, reducing hardware through cloud infrastructure. Students will learn to develop and implement cloud systems and applications. They will also build coding skills and applied systems management skills.   

Data Management Analytics (DMA).  

Calgary is shifting to a digital economy and Bow Valley College wants to be a trailblazer in this new frontier. Recognizing there is a need for more data knowledge, students can apply now to achieve a post-diploma certificate in Data Management Analytics (DMA). Students will gain valuable tools necessary to help companies make better use of their resources to find efficiencies.    

More information.  

Competency-Based Education at Bow Valley College will shape the future of college education. To learn more about this exciting direction, view a video about CBE at Bow Valley College here. 


Shannon van Leenen, Media Relations Officer
Bow Valley College
403-671-3274
shvanleenen@bowvalleycollege.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2021
