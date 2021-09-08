Bowles Mattress Announces Senior Leadership Changes

Billy Bowles to serve as CEO, Scott Armstrong to serve as President, and Justin Lemonds to serve as Vice President of Operations

Bowles Mattress has announced the new structure of their Senior Leadership team. President Billy Bowles will move to the CEO role effective October 1, 2021. Scott Armstrong will replace Bowles as President, and Justin Lemonds will be appointed to the new role of Vice President of Operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005860/en/

Scott Armstrong (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Bowles’ focus as CEO will be on finance, compliance, charitable causes, and special projects.

“I have met with Scott for months as he has prepared for this change. My family and I are excited and confident in his plan for the future of the company. Scott and Justin are both long-term Bowles employees and have great respect for the legacy of the company my parents founded.”

Mr. Armstrong has been in the furniture and mattress industry for 36 years and has been with Bowles Mattress Company since 2005, serving as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the last 16 years. In his new role, Mr. Armstrong will handle the day-to-day operations and have direct responsibility for the company growth, direction, and profitability. While Mr. Armstrong is excited to move into his new role, he will continue maintaining relationships that he established during his tenure.

“I would like to thank the Bowles family for this opportunity to be named the next President of Bowles Mattress. It is my honor to work with all the Bowles team members and our valued retailers to continue the great tradition and growth of this wonderful company.” - Scott Armstrong

Mr. Lemonds has been with Bowles Mattress Company since 1993. During his 28-year tenure, he has served in numerous roles including the past 11 years as the Production Manager.

“I appreciate the Bowles family for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to serving in my new role as the Vice President of Operations. I would also like to thank our excellent production and office staff for all they do in keeping our company running smoothly. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to work with”. – Justin Lemonds

About Bowles Mattress Company

George and Opal Bowles established Bowles Mattress Company in 1975 in Jeffersonville, Indiana. It has grown into a premier regional bedding supplier for retailers and consumers in Indiana, Kentucky & Southern Ohio. Bowles produces almost 40 different models ranging from luxury to economy.

George and Opal’s children, Karen Ritter, Alice Hartley, and Billy Bowles have each worked in the family business for over 20 years, and now own the company.

Currently, the company serves customers within a 200-mile radius of its Jeffersonville factory and makes hundreds of mattresses each week. In addition to residential bedding, Bowles sells mattresses for use in hotels, university dormitories, and nursing homes. The company also makes custom specialty mattresses, including those for truck sleepers, waterbed replacements, hide-a-bed couches, and antique beds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005860/en/