Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bowman Consulting Group Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast

07/22/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Bowman will host a webcast to discuss its second quarter 2021 results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Bowman Chairman and CEO, Gary Bowman and Chief Financial Officer, Bruce Labovitz will host the call followed by a question and answer session. Links to the live webcast of the event and subsequent replay of the event will be available on the Bowman Investor Relations website at https://investors.bowman.com.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With 800 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $51.7 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit www.bowman.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:27pCOMMERCE BANCSHARES INC /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pATLAS CREST INVESTMENT : Wisk Looks Ahead to Holding Archer Accountable at Trial
PR
04:27pWestamerica Bancorporation Announces Stock Repurchase Plan
GL
04:26pFIRSTENERGY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pEQUIFAX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:26pSVB FINANCIAL GROUP : Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results
PR
04:25pASSOCIATED BANC-CORP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:25pTIMIA CAPITAL : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
04:25pBOSTON BEER CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:25pFIRSTENERGY : Names Soubhagya Parija Vice President and Chief Risk Officer
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Euro slips, dollar edges higher in see-saw trading
2Tesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk
3Biogen says uptake on new Alzheimer's drug slower than expected
4DJ INDUSTRIAL : Inflation worries overshadow Unilever's strong first half, hit shares
5MIPS AB (PUBL) : MIPS : Interim report January – June 2021

HOT NEWS