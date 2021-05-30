Box Office: 'A Quiet Place Part II' Sets Pandemic Record With $48 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, May 30 (Variety.com) - You can almost hear the
collective sigh of relief from studio executives across
Hollywood.
After a brutal year and change for the movie theater
business, the North American box office is finally showing signs
of life again.
That's mostly thanks to John Krasinski's thriller "A Quiet
Place Part II," which has collected $48 million between Friday
and Sunday -- the biggest three-day haul of the pandemic era.
The Paramount Pictures film is expected to generate a massive
$58 million through Memorial Day on Monday.