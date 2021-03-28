Box Office: Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 as 'Godzilla vs. Kong' Roars Overseas

LOS ANGELES, March 28, (Variety.com) - Bob Odenkirk, action
star?
It's a premise so unexpected, so curious, that it just might
have enticed audiences to watch "Nobody," a revenge thriller
that sees an otherwise unassuming Odenkirk ("Breaking Bad,"
"Better Call Saul") kick ass and take names. "Nobody" debuted
atop domestic box office charts, generating $6.7 million from
2,460 venues. It's a solid but not stellar start as movie
theaters in Los Angeles and around the country begin to reopen
in earnest.
Directed by Ilya Naishuller, "Nobody" was well received by
critics and audiences. It centers on a mild-mannered suburban
dad who goes into vigilante mode after someone breaks into his
house.
At the international box office, "Nobody" added another $5
million, boosting its worldwide haul to $11.7 million. With
solid word-of-mouth and without notable competition, "Nobody" is
primed to stick around on the big screen before Universal puts
the film on premium video-on-demand in a matter of weeks. The
budget was $16 million, so it shouldn't be difficult to get out
of the red.
Though "Nobody" easily topped box office charts in the U.S.,
the film was hardly the biggest winner of the weekend. Outside
of North America, "Godzilla vs. Kong" kicked off internationally
with a massive $121 million from 28 countries. The Warner Bros.
movie -- pitting the iconic monsters against each other in the
matchup for the ages -- had an especially impressive start in
China, where it amassed $70.3 million over the three day
stretch. Ticket sales for "Godzilla vs. Kong," a co-production
with Legendary Entertainment, mark the biggest opening weekend
in China for a non-local film. That could bode well as the film
gears up to open in the U.S. on Wednesday in theaters and on HBO
Max.
Aside from "Godzilla vs. Kong" (March 31) and another
Warners title, video game adaptation "Mortal Kombat" (April 16),
domestic movie theater marquees will be light on new releases in
early spring. That's because Disney majorly overhauled its film
calendar last week, delaying or amending plans for several
titles, including "Black Widow," Emma Stone's "Cruella,"
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," "Pixar's "Luca." In
perhaps the biggest blow to cinema operators, "Black Widow" was
pushed from May 7 to July 9. The Marvel superhero adventure will
premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus for a
premium $30 rental fee. "Cruella," an origin story for the "101
Dalmatians" villain, will similarly launch theatrically and on
the company's streaming platform when it arrives on May 28.
Disney has tested several hybrid strategies amid the
pandemic, most recently with the animated adventure "Raya and
the Last Dragon." The animated adventure, currently in theaters,
slipped to second place on box office charts with $3.5 million
in its fourth weekend of release. So far the film, which is also
available to Disney Plus subscribers on Premier Access, has made
$28 million in U.S. theaters and $82 million globally.
Otherwise, a swath of holdovers rounded out box office
charts. "Tom and Jerry" came in third place with $2.5 million
from 2,464 locations. After five weeks in theaters, the Warner
Bros. live-action-animated hybrid has amassed $37 million.
At No. 4, Lionsgate's sci-fi fantasy film "Chaos Walking"
pulled in $1.18 million for a domestic tally of $11.3 million.
Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, the $100 million-budgeted
film will result in a massive write-down for the studio. "The
Courier," a Cold War drama led by Benedict Cumberbatch and
Rachel Brosnahan, rounded out the top five with $1 million,
bringing its overall ticket sales to $3.4 million.