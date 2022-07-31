Box Office: 'DC League of Super-Pets' Debuts in First Place With Soft $23 Million

LOS ANGELES, July 31 (Variety.com) - "DC League of
Super-Pets," an animated adventure about the four-legged friends
of superheroes, opened in first place at the domestic box office
with $23 million from 4,313 theaters.
Though the Warner Bros. movie sold enough tickets to
dethrone Jordan Peele's "Nope" on North American charts, it's a
mediocre start given the film's $90 million price tag. Sure, the
Legion of Super-Pets aren't as recognizable as Superman or
Aquaman, but "DC League of Super-Pets" could have resonated with
audiences a little more given its affiliation with DC Comics and
its high-wattage voice cast in Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart.
In pandemic times, "DC League of Super-Pets" is yet another
kid-friendly film that has struggled to wow in its box office
debut. Movies aimed at family audiences have been a mixed bag as
of late, which is concerning because it's a demographic that has
always been a reliable source of revenue. In terms of opening
weekend revenues, "DC League of Super-Pets" arrived behind
Pixar's "Lightyear," which debuted to $51 million, and
Universal's "Minions: The Rise of Gru," which opened to $107
million. But its start falls in line with other pandemic-era
family films like "The Bad Guys" ($23.9 million), "Sing 2"
($22.3 million) and Disney's "Encanto" ($27 million).
However, "DC League of Super-Pets" doesn't have much
competition on the horizon, which could work to its advantage.
It helps that audiences liked the film, which landed an "A-"
CinemaScore.
"This is a moderate opening by animation series standards,"
said David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm
Franchise Entertainment Research. "Recently, several animation
movies have extended their runs to six weeks, generating healthy
domestic multiples."
As Gross notes, although several animated movies have
started slower, many have shown a lot of endurance at the box
office. For example, "The Bad Guys" and "Encanto" each ended
their theatrical runs with $96 million in North America. And
"Sing 2" had especially long legs, tapping out with $162
million.
This weekend's other new nationwide release, B.J. Novak's
true-crime inspired dark comedy "Vengeance," barely cracked the
top 10. The R-rated film opened in line with expectations,
pulling in a lackluster $1.75 million from 998 theaters. Novak,
who also wrote the screenplay, portrays a New York City-based
journalist and podcaster who travels to Texas to investigate the
death of a girl he was only casually dating. The well-reviewed
"Vengeance" appealed to mostly male audiences (men accounted for
55% of ticket buyers), who gave the film a "B+" CinemaScore.
With "DC League of Super-Pets" easily winning the weekend,
"Nope" slid to second place with $18.5 million from 3,807
venues. So far, the UFO thriller -- starring Daniel Kaluuya and
Keke Palmer -- has generated $80.5 million in North America.
"Nope" hasn't opened yet at the international box office.
Disney's "Thor: Love and Thunder" took the No. 3 spot with
$13.1 million from 3,650 locations in its fourth weekend in
theaters. Those ticket sales push the Marvel adventure past $300
million at the domestic box office, with its current tally at
$301 million. Internationally, the fourth "Thor" movie has
grossed $361 million, which brings its global tally to $662
million.
"Minions: The Rise of Gru" landed in fourth place, bringing
in $10.8 million from 3,578 cinemas in its fifth outing. The
latest "Despicable Me" installment has been one of the few
kid-friendly success stories at the pandemic box office, with
ticket sales at $320 million in North America and $710 million
worldwide.
Paramount's "Top Gun: Maverick" rounded out the top five
with $8.2 million in its 10th weekend of release. After two
months on the big screen, Tom Cruise's blockbuster has grossed
$650 million at the domestic box office and has managed to stay
in the top five on weekend charts since Memorial Day weekend.
Sometime soon, it'll surpass "Titanic" ($659 million) and
"Jurassic World" ($653 million) to become the seventh-highest
grossing movie in domestic box office history.
Elsewhere, A24's multiverse adventure "Everything Everywhere
All at Once" has cleared a major box office milestone, crossing
$100 million in global ticket sales. It's the first A24 movie to
hit that box office benchmark. The film, which was re-released
in domestic theaters over the weekend, has become a sleeper hit,
earning $68.9 million in the United States and another $31.1
million internationally.