Box Office: 'Dear Evan Hansen' Hits Wrong Notes as 'Shang-Chi' Stays No. 1

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 (Variety.com) - "Dear Evan Hansen," the
Universal Pictures adaptation of the smash Broadway musical,
didn't strike a chord with moviegoers.
Marred by negative reviews and COVID-19 concerns, the film
fell short of expectations and collected a muted $7.5 million
from 3,365 North American theaters in its debut. Industry
experts predicted the movie musical would make at least $10
million between Friday and Sunday.
Even though the film seems unlikely to turn a profit in
theaters, the losses won't be catastrophic. "Dear Evan Hansen"
cost $28 million to produce, a modest budget for a musical. That
puts Universal in a much better position compared to its last
movie musical, "Cats," which opened to $6.5 million in late 2019
and ultimately lost the studio nearly all of its $100 million
budget.
The critical response to "Dear Evan Hansen" has been vastly
different than the glowing reactions that greeted the 2016 stage
version, which netted six Tony Awards and cemented Ben Platt as
a star. It underscores the struggle to bring even commercially
popular musicals to the big screen. Platt reprised his role as
Evan Hansen, an anxious high school student who finds himself
tangled in a lie that spirals out of control. Many criticized
the casting choice because Platt is 27 years old and doesn't
look like a teenager.
At least one positive: Audiences, at least the few who
bought a ticket on opening weekend, appeared to like "Dear Evan
Hansen" more than critics did. It landed an "A-" CinemaScore
from moviegoers, which is exponentially better than its 33% on
Rotten Tomatoes. Around 62% of patrons were female, while 53%
were, like Platt, over the age of 25.
Given the underwhelming turnout for "Dear Evan Hansen,"
reigning box office champion "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the
Ten Rings" had no trouble staying atop domestic charts, even in
its fourth weekend of release. The Disney and Marvel superhero
adventure added a solid $13.3 million in ticket sales, bringing
its domestic tally to $196.5 million, a pandemic record.
After this weekend's haul, "Shang-Chi" surpassed its fellow
Marvel Cinematic Universe installment "Black Widow" ($183
million) as the highest-grossing movie of the year. Unlike
"Shang-Chi," the Scarlett Johansson-led "Black Widow" wasn't
available exclusively in theaters. The film premiered
simultaneously on Disney Plus (for a premium $30 fee), where it
has generated at least $125 million. Weeks ago, Johansson sued
Disney and alleged the movie's hybrid release depressed box
office ticket sales and cut into her compensation.