Box Office: 'Downton Abbey 2' Starts Strong With $16 Million as 'Doctor Strange' Rules Again

LOS ANGELES, May 22 (Variety.com) - The Crawley family still
has the royal touch at the box office. "Downton Abbey: A New
Era," a sequel to the big-screen continuation of the beloved
British television show, captured $16 million from 3,815 North
American theaters in its domestic debut. Though down slightly
from initial projects, those returns mark an encouraging start
at a time when older audiences have been selective about going
to the movies.
There had been understandable concern about the second
"Downton Abbey" in terms of commercial prospects, and not
because long-time fans of the series had tired of devouring the
onscreen palace intrigue and class-system drama. Other than
"House of Gucci" and James Bond sequel "No Time to Die," many
pandemic-era films catering to adults (such as Steven
Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake" and the Will Smith sports
drama "King Richard") struggled to sell tickets despite positive
reviews. So it's no small feat that nearly 50% of ticket buyers
for "Downton Abbey: A New Era" a feel-good story set in a
familiar franchise, were 55 and older.
Those ticket sales landed "Downton" in second place, but
they were not enough to dethrone Disney's "Doctor Strange in the
Multiverse of Madness." The latest Marvel movie, which has
towered over box office charts for three weekends in a row,
added another $31.6 million from 4,534 theaters between Friday
and Sunday. To date, "Doctor Strange" has generated $342 million
in North America and $461 million internationally, pushing the
film past $800 million at the global box office. If "Doctor
Strange" is able to sustain momentum, the superhero adventure
could become only the second movie in COVID times to cross $1
billion at the box office after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Since
the "Strange" sequel (like "No Way Home") isn't playing in China
or Russia to due geopolitical tensions, it's been harder for
tentpoles to reach the coveted billion-dollar mark.
At the international box office, "Downton Abbey: A New Era"
has earned $35 million, boosting its worldwide tally to $51.7
million.
"Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes returned to write
the sequel, which was directed by Simon Curtis. The first
"Downton Abbey" movie became a surprise box office hit in 2019,
opening to $31 million at the domestic box office and ultimately
grossing $96 million in North America and $192 million globally.
The warmly embraced sequel picks up as the wealthy Crawley
family voyages to the South of France to uncover a mystery about
the dowager countess' (played by Maggie Smith) newly inherited
villa. The cast also includes Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth
McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Jim Carter, Joanne Froggatt and
Brendan Coyle. Variety's Peter Debruge called the film an
"affectionate group hug," which, of course, is the kind of
escapism that "Downton Abbey" want in their historical soap
operas.
David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research, called Fellowes "the George Lucas of
period English sitting-room drama."
"This is a very good opening Reviews are excellent, as
they were for the first movie," Gross said. "'Downton Abbey' is
a unique and accomplished series."