Box Office: 'Elvis' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' Battle for No. 1 With $30.5 Million Each

LOS ANGELES, June 26 (Variety.com) - In an unusually close
box office battle, "Elvis and "Top Gun: Maverick" have tied for
first place in North America, with each film bringing in $30.5
million over the weekend.
"Elvis" and "Top Gun: Maverick" were locked in a close
battle all weekend as the King of Rock and Roll took the No. 1
spot on Friday and dropped to second place on Saturday. The
final results will be tallied on Monday.
Regardless of which film comes out on top, it's a strong
result for both. For "Elvis," a $30 million debut is impressive
for a movie catering to older audiences. For "Maverick," it's
almost unheard of for a movie to generate $30 million in its
fifth weekend of release.
Overall, it's an encouraging weekend at the box office as
five movies are putting up sizable results. Four -- "Elvis" and
fellow newcomer Universal's Blumhouse thriller "The Black
Phone," as well as holdovers "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic
World Dominion" each grossed $20 million or more, while a fifth,
Disney's Pixar film "Lightyear," came close with $17 million.
Moreover, those ticket sales wouldn't be far off from
pre-COVID projections. Those healthy box office returns come as
audiences have reportedly started to feel safer than ever going
to their local cinema. According to a study by the National
Research Group, 88% of moviegoers are "very or somewhat
comfortable" going to the movies -- marking a new all-time high.
Around a year ago, that percentage was closer to 59%.
Baz Luhrmann directed "Elvis," a kaleidoscopic take on the
20th century icon. Austin Butler stars as the king of rock and
roll in "Elvis," which chronicles the performers meteoric rise
to fame through the eyes of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker
(played by Tom Hanks). Audiences dug the film, awarding it an
"A-" CinemaScore.
David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research, called "Elvis" a "risky proposition,"
one that seems like it will pay off.
"The music is dated, the character is not directly familiar,
and the lead actor is unproven on the big screen. But critics
and audiences are responding," Gross said. "This is the Baz
Luhrmann show, a music, dance and sex appeal spectacular -- it's
a hit."
The nostalgia-fueled sequel to 1986's "Top Gun" has
benefitted greatly from stellar word-of-mouth, which has
resulted in minuscule week-to-week drops. Now in its fifth
weekend of release, "Maverick" added $30.5 million from 3,948
venues between Friday and Sunday, pushing its domestic total to
$521 million. It was already the highest-grossing movie of the
year in the U.S. and Canada, but after this weekend, it's now
the highest grossing movie at the global box office as well with
$1.006 billion to date. Notably, it's the first movie of the
year and only the second in COVID times (following Sony's
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" with $1.9 billion) to fly past the $1
billion mark.
After two weekends in first place, "Jurassic World Dominion"
slid to the No. 3 spot with $26.4 million from 4,233 North
American locations. Those ticket sales have pushed the
dino-centric tentpole past $300 million at the domestic box
office. With $443.8 million at the international box office,
"Dominion" has stomped to $746.6 million globally and will
imminently cross the $750 million mark.
"The Black Phone" opened in fourth place with $23.3 million
from 3,150 North American cinemas. Overseas, the movie collected
$13.4 million from 45 territories, taking its returns to $35.8
million globally.
The horror movie cost only $18 million to produce, putting
"The Black Phone" on a glide path to profitability. Scott
Derrickson directed "The Black Phone," which stars Ethan Hawke
as a masked serial killer who kidnaps and torments a teenage
boy. Moviegoers and critics have responded enthusiastically,
giving the film a "B+" CinemaScore and 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Franchise Entertainment Research's Gross says, " By keeping
costs low, including efficient, targeted marketing, Blumhouse
rarely misses. He adds, "'The Black Phone' is the kind of film
that streamers have not been able to make -- high-profile,
exciting, profitable on its own terms, and cheap."
In fifth place, Disney's "Lightyear" earned $17.7 million
from 4,255 venues, a steep 65% decline from its opening. The
spinoff story, set in Pixar's "Toy Story" universe, has
generated $88 million in North America to date. Overseas,
"Lightyear" collected $19.3 million from 44 markets, bringing
its international tally to $63.6 million and its global total to
$152.4 million.