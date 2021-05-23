Box Office: 'F9' Drives to Mighty $162 Million Debut Overseas

LOS ANGELES, May 23, (Variety.com) - "F9" has the
international box office sizzling.
The latest installment in Universal's testosterone-fueled
franchise kicked off with a massive $162.4 million in eight
markets, including China, Korea and Hong Kong. Those ticket
sales easily mark the best start for a Hollywood blockbuster
since COVID-19 hit.
It's an encouraging start to summer movie season,
particularly because revenues weren't far off from what a "Fast"
movie would have generated at the box office in non-pandemic
times.
"Moviegoers are eager to come back to theaters when the
right movie is out there," Universal's president of
international distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg said. "It's
a great movie for the China market," she adds. "It has a strong
fanbase."
Of this weekend's $162 million bounty, $135 million came
from China alone. That ranks as the second-biggest launch for
the series in the country following the eighth entry, 2017's
"The Fate of the Furious" ($184 million). In another notable
milestone, it's the first Hollywood title in two years -- since
Disney's 2019 superhero epic "Avengers: Endgame" -- to debut to
more than $100 million in China.
Elsewhere, "F9" opened to $9.9 million in Korea, as well as
$6.2 million in the Middle East and $2.4 million in Hong Kong.
With this weekend's ticket sales, the "Fast" franchise has
pushed past $6 billion globally.
"F9" -- directed by Justin Lin and starring Vin Diesel,
Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena -- is deploying a staggered
rollout across the world as the globe recovers from the
pandemic. It touches down in the U.S. on June 25 and will bow in
60 additional markets over the summer. Unlike upcoming
blockbuster hopefuls, such as Disney's "Black Widow" and the
Warner Bros. musical "In the Heights," "F9" will only be offered
in theaters -- at least for its first few weekends of release.
It was much quieter at the box office in North America,
where the gruesome horror film "Spiral," action adventure "Wrath
of Man" and wilderness thriller "Those Who Wished Me Dead"
presided over the competition.
Without any new nationwide releases, "Spiral" remained in
first place with $4.5 million from 2,991 screens in its second
weekend of release. The movie, a creepy addition to the "Saw"
franchise that stars Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, has
generated $15 million in the U.S. to date.
In second, "Wrath of Man" collected $2.9 million from 3,007
theaters. After three weeks on the big screen, the Jason
Statham-led vigilante flick has amassed $18.8 million.
Ticket sales for "Those Who Wish Me Dead," starring Angelina
Jolie, dipped 35% from its opening weekend. The film brought in
$1.8 million from 3,379 venues between Friday and Sunday,
boosting its total haul to a bleak $5.5 million. The Warner
Bros. movie, like the studio's entire 2021 slate, is currently
playing on HBO Max and will remain on the streaming service for
31 days in total.
Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" and the Warner Bros.
tentpole "Godzilla vs. Kong" rounded out the top five on
domestic box office charts. The family friendly "Raya and the
Last Dragon" pulled ever so slightly ahead of "Godzilla vs.
Kong" with $1.6 million in ticket sales, compared to $1.4
million for the latter. "Raya and the Last Dragon," which
initially debuted 12 weeks ago in theaters and on Disney Plus,
has made $48 million at the box office. Meanwhile, "Godzilla vs.
Kong," which is still being offered on HBO Max, is just shy of
the $100 million mark with ticket sales hovering at $97 million.
In the U.S., the box office is expected to ramp up over
Memorial Day weekend as Paramount's nearly silent sequel "A
Quiet Place Part II" and Disney's "Cruella" land in theaters.