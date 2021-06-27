Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records

LOS ANGELES, June 27, (Variety.com) - The only thing
stronger than family? The box office debut of "F9," the latest
entry in Universal's "Fast & Furious" saga.
After many delays over the course of a year and a half, "F9"
opened to a mighty $70 million from 4,179 North American venues.
That's by far the biggest start for a movie at the U.S. box
office since the onset of COVID-19.
The big-screen homage to hulking men, speedy cars and
gravity-defying stunts is giving some much-needed momentum to
the movie theater business, which has been struggling to rebound
as audiences begin to feel comfortable returning to their local
multiplex. "F9" is the latest blockbuster-hopeful to set a new
box office benchmark for COVID times. Prior to this weekend,
Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II" held the pandemic-era
opening weekend with $48.3 million in inaugural ticket sales.
"F9" wasn't expected to reach the opening weekend heights of
its franchise predecessors because attendance hasn't returned to
pre-COVID levels and the Canadian box office, which accounts for
part of North American revenues, is still almost entirely shut
down. In terms of "Fast" series launches, "F9" has a slight edge
on the 2019 spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw," which generated $60 million
and ended its theatrical run with $173 million in the U.S. and
$759 million globally. The previous film in the core series was
2017's "The Fate of the Furious," which opened to $98 million
and ultimately grossed $226 million in North America and $1.2
billion worldwide. The 2015 entry "Furious 7" marked a franchise
high, posting a huge $147.2 million in its first three days of
release, on its way to $353 million at the domestic box office
and $1.5 billion globally.
David A. Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise
Entertainment Research, says the inaugural weekend of "F9" is
"an excellent opening in an extraordinary series."
"During the last month, moviegoing has shown flashes of real
strength, including this weekend and 'A Quiet Place 2,' but it
has also been tentative," Gross says. "'F9' and 'A Quiet Place
2' are the cleanest reads of what the business can do now --
both strong series and pure theatrical releases/no streaming."
Gross is referring to Disney's "Cruella" and "Raya and the
Last Dragon," as well as recent Warner Bros. titles like "The
Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" and "Godzilla vs. Kong."
Those movies have been chugging along on box office charts, but
their grosses come with an asterisk because they're also
available on streaming platforms. Alternatively, options such as
"A Quiet Place Part II" and "F9" have benefitted from the fact
that moviegoers can only watch them in theaters. After 45 days
on the big screen, "A Quiet Place Part II" will move to the
fledgling streaming service Paramount Plus, while "F9" will be
offered on premium video-on-demand platforms after a similar
period of time.
Overseas, "F9" has been a force with international audiences
as ticket sales surpass the $300 million mark. The movie added
another $38 million from 45 foreign markets, boosting its tally
to $335 million internationally and $405 million globally.
Although COVID-era restrictions and consumer hesitations mean
"F9's" overall box office totals will likely fall short of past
"Fast" installments, the action adventure didn't cost any less
to produce -- or market and promote on a global scale. That
means the $200 million-budgeted film will have to sell plenty of
online rentals, in addition to movie tickets, to get in the
black.